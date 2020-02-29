World War II veteran in North Texas Claudie Robbins celebrates its centenary – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A World War II veteran from North Texas celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Claudie Robbins celebrated her monumental birthday at Lakewood Village in Fort Worth with her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

The 100-year-old now turned 30, making memories in France, Germany, Guam and Japan … But his favorite memory, he said, was retirement.

"I think it's probably retirement," Robbins laughed. "I can finally do it the way I like it."

Robbins said his new goal is to reach 105, and if it weren't for his knee problems, he would be planting in his garden this weekend.