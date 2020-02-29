World record holder Becca Pizzi is running her 16th Boston Marathon

%MINIFYHTML93914cdfa34f5c4dcb0000bcbd8a6eea11% %MINIFYHTML93914cdfa34f5c4dcb0000bcbd8a6eea12%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

Name: Becca Pizzi

40 years

From: Belmont, Massachusetts

This next Boston Marathon will be the 16th Boston Marathon that I have had the privilege of running. I am more than excited since there is nothing I would rather do on Patriot Day. I really want to crash the five spectators throughout the course, and listen to the Boston Red Sox updates as I run through Kenmore Square. I am always full of energy when I hear the cheers of the people who line the course. This race offers an incredible day for our city of Boston to unite as one.

I am currently the assistant coach of the John Hancock marathon team, where I support employees who train to run the marathon. I always feel inspired to witness their hard work and dedication while training day after day during winter.

Finally, I always hope to see the signal that my daughter Taylor does for me the night before the race. It is very fun to take her to the exhibition before the race to give her the opportunity to meet runners from all over the world.

Editor's Note: Becca Pizzi was the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, a series of seven marathons on seven continents on seven consecutive days. The entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.