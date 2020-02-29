Woman with coronavirus is the fourth case in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that a fourth case of coronavirus, COVID-19, was identified in Santa Clara County.

The infected person was described as an adult woman who was in the same home as another adult woman who was identified Friday as the third patient with the virus in the county.

The victim on Saturday was ordered to quarantine in his home since he did not exhibit any symptoms that required hospitalization.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect your identity, the health department said it will not disclose more information about the case.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's director of public health, said the adult female diagnosed on Friday had no known contact with any recent traveler or infected person and had not traveled recently.

"This case tells us that it is time to change the way we respond to the new coronavirus," Cody said. "The public health measures we have taken so far (isolation, quarantine, contact tracking and travel restrictions) have helped to slow the spread of the disease, and we will continue to implement them. We will continue to track close contacts of our cases to try to limit the virus spread, but now we need to add other public health tools to the mix. "

Dr. Jim Novak, commercial director of the Santa Clara County Office of Education, said parents, children and school staff should continue to wash their hands and follow the guidelines of the public health department, which includes staying at home if they feel sick.

"I know that many times we want children to come to school, but when they don't feel well, they should stay home at that time, even if they feel pressured to go to school for an exam or something, if they don't feel well, we encourage you to stay at home at that time, "said Novak." At this point, we do not recommend nearby schools or anything like that, but we are monitoring the situation all the time. "

Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU., He said the virus can remain on the surface for several days, but it is susceptible to most hygiene products, such as gel hand sanitizers.

On February 10, the county declared a state of public health emergency, which mobilized more state and federal resources to help stop the spread of the virus.