Woman scams Redondo Beach Girl Scout troop with $ 100 fake bills – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Investigators are looking for a woman who used fake $ 100 bills to buy Girl Scout cookies from a Redondo Beach troop last weekend.

On the night of February 23, the suspect fled with $ 50 in cookies and another $ 150 in cash from a troop in front of a Vons grocery store in the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, Redondo Beach police said.

The woman was able to carry out the scam with two $ 100 fake bills.

According to police, she first bought eight boxes with a $ 100 bill and received $ 60 in return.

Then he entered the Vons, bought groceries and when he left he bought two other boxes of cookies with a second $ 100 fake bill, this time getting $ 90 in exchange, police said.

The woman had a small dog with her on a leash.

A surveillance image of the woman of Vons security cameras has been published. She is described as white, about 30 years old, 5 feet 5 and 150 pounds. He had long, dirty blond hair and several teeth were missing.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity should call 310-379-2477.