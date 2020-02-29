Within the near collapse of the Colorado paid family license bill, and the struggle to come

Matilda Coleman
Within the near collapse of the Colorado paid family license bill, and the struggle to come

On Friday, February 21, the governor's staff had a call with the four sponsors of a bill that would force Colorado companies to grant paid family and medical licenses to their workers.

The main sponsor and the face of the bill, Senator Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat, has been trying to pass it for six years. She and her three Democratic co-sponsors, representatives Matt Gray and Monica Durán, and Senator Angela Williams, had finalized in recent weeks a proposal that everyone considered could pass from the state legislature and win the governor's signature. Jared Polis.

In that call on Friday, the group agreed that they would hold a press conference three days later, on the 24th, to promote the bill. The governor and legislators would speak, and the bill would be formally presented shortly thereafter. By May, they expected, the law would be law.

But on Sunday night, the four sponsors had another call, organized by Duran.

Before that call, Winter said after the fact: "I thought maybe we were going to decide between two different times for the press conference."

But there would be no press conference. Duran and Williams surprised their colleagues, telling them that they were removing their names from the account. The presentation of the law stopped and Winter and Gray remained wondering if their bill was dead.

Winter was visibly distressed during an interview with Up News Info on Monday. She said she had "failed Colorado residents,quot; and "couldn't do it."

Duran, D-Wheat Ridge and Williams, D-Denver, both women of color, have since said they are concerned that the bill, in its current form, does not do enough to guarantee benefits and protections for some of the most poor of the state. and most marginalized workers. Many of the progressive advocates who have been at Winter's side for all these years agree with Duran and Williams, and have publicly praised their "courage,quot; to stop sponsoring the bill.

But those two former sponsors had been very involved in the drafting of the bill. The details of the bill were well known by the four for weeks.

That is why the couple's decision to abandon the bill shook the Capitol.

"I had never seen anything like this before, where, at the eleventh hour, just before a bill is introduced, sponsors jump," said House majority leader Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, in a podcast this week.

