Within the near collapse of the Colorado paid family license bill, and the struggle to come

On Friday, February 21, the governor's staff had a call with the four sponsors of a bill that would force Colorado companies to grant paid family and medical licenses to their workers.

The main sponsor and the face of the bill, Senator Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat, has been trying to pass it for six years. She and her three Democratic co-sponsors, representatives Matt Gray and Monica Durán, and Senator Angela Williams, had finalized in recent weeks a proposal that everyone considered could pass from the state legislature and win the governor's signature. Jared Polis.

In that call on Friday, the group agreed that they would hold a press conference three days later, on the 24th, to promote the bill. The governor and legislators would speak, and the bill would be formally presented shortly thereafter. By May, they expected, the law would be law.

But on Sunday night, the four sponsors had another call, organized by Duran.

Before that call, Winter said after the fact: "I thought maybe we were going to decide between two different times for the press conference."

But there would be no press conference. Duran and Williams surprised their colleagues, telling them that they were removing their names from the account. The presentation of the law stopped and Winter and Gray remained wondering if their bill was dead.

Winter was visibly distressed during an interview with Up News Info on Monday. She said she had "failed Colorado residents,quot; and "couldn't do it."

Duran, D-Wheat Ridge and Williams, D-Denver, both women of color, have since said they are concerned that the bill, in its current form, does not do enough to guarantee benefits and protections for some of the most poor of the state. and most marginalized workers. Many of the progressive advocates who have been at Winter's side for all these years agree with Duran and Williams, and have publicly praised their "courage,quot; to stop sponsoring the bill.

But those two former sponsors had been very involved in the drafting of the bill. The details of the bill were well known by the four for weeks.

That is why the couple's decision to abandon the bill shook the Capitol.

"I had never seen anything like this before, where, at the eleventh hour, just before a bill is introduced, sponsors jump," said House majority leader Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, in a podcast this week.

"There is a process in this building for when you feel something is going in the wrong direction," he said. "Jumping at the eleventh hour is not really one of the boxes on that card."

Monday was a check for Winter, Gray, Polis and the Democratic leaders who say they want to pass the paid family leave, which is a fundamental part of the state party platform. Winter said that when a lunch meeting with Senate leaders ended, she was ready to return to the fight.

"People suddenly realized that this might not happen and was scared," said Winter, "but he returned to the table and said that this had to happen, we have to deliver this to the families of Colorado."

"This is the time when we are going to decide if we are going to continue to let mothers return to work two weeks after delivery and have cancer patients skip chemotherapy, or if we are really going to defend families and take care of them."

"There is damage,quot;

While trying to overcome the setback this week, the Democrats in the Capitol echo the two remaining sponsors: they say they can still pass a bill this year making peace with a compromise. The mantra that these Democrats repeat is that they cannot let the perfect be the enemy of good.

"We can't get the Cadillac right now," said KC Becker House President D-Boulder. "We will start with the low-end Subaru."

But the many defenders who sound the alarm about this bill do not see it that way. The current proposal, they believe, is less a Subaru than a Yoke with a flat tire.

"There is harm to workers and small businesses under the current approach being discussed," said Jared Make, a lawyer who has worked on paid family leave policies across the country.

Many are concerned that the bill does not provide benefits to temporary workers and people who quickly transition between low-wage jobs. They are concerned that the definition of "family,quot; of the bill is too limited to provide some immigrants and people with elected and non-traditional families.

But the main concern of Make and many other advocates is that the bill, as drafted, would require employers to grant paid family leave to employees, either internally or through the private insurance market. Winter, Gray and the progressive coalition that has worked on this bill have long preferred a social security model, which is the norm in states that have passed similar policies. The working group convened by lawmakers to study paid family leave before this session recommended a social security program.

Make, who was part of that work group, said the plan to turn to private insurance companies is worrisome.

"It will be more expensive for small businesses. There are no two ways to avoid that, when you have a built-in profit margin," he said.

Two other members of the task force told Up News Info this week that they believe the current proposal has fundamental structural problems, and that they are skeptical about whether there will really be interest from the private sector in participating. In the absence of that interest or of a fund administered by the state, the members of the working group warned, the bill will amount to a direct mandate for companies to pay the benefit in cash.

Working group members said the bill is a policy that offers the least amount of relief to some of the people who need it most.

"What he is doing is creating a policy that accumulates all the beneficial results of that policy for a group of people … who tend to be of higher income, who tend to be white and all their children, but not other workers who they tend to be low-income, they tend to be people of color, "said Kathy White, deputy director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute.

Duran and Williams have not yet explained what exactly changed for them between Friday's conference call and Sunday's breakup. But in long statements provided to Up News Info on Thursday, both expressed concern about how the bill would affect marginalized people.

Duran is a survivor of domestic violence and a single mother without a home. For her, the questions about the lack of benefits for vulnerable workers are not abstract.

"I received many questions and comments about my decision to eliminate my name as a sponsor," Duran said. "When I set out to sponsor family licensing legislation, I wanted it to cover people at greater risk of losing their jobs if they needed to take time off to take care of themselves or their families."

Williams is proud to be a Democrat in favor of business, and in fact pressed for private insurance to be included in the bill. However, he added, the bill "in its current form does not offer a benefit to low-wage workers of color."

"This tension between who is covered and what is politically viable in this session is what led me to stop sponsoring the bill," he said.

Loyalty proven?

It is not clear if this tension can be resolved this year. The reality is that legislators can have the votes to pass a bill and win the governor's signature, but getting to that point can only happen by alienating and disappointing many of the defenders who have worked harder to get paid family leave.

In Becker's opinion, that this long-sought policy could cross the finish line this year as those infantrymen scream is "pitiful." It's more than unfortunate. "

It is especially distressing for Winter and Gray, who have put the most effort into the bill. Winter said he hopes they will present a bill in the next two weeks, and he doesn't think it will change much between now and the presentation.

The bill can and will probably be greatly modified after it falls, but if certain basic elements do not change, the allegiances of Democratic legislators can be proven; the defenders have drawn a line, and if too many lawmakers side with them, Colorado probably won't pass a law.

On this dilemma, Winter said: "I can't be the queen. Not only can I decide and expose exactly what I want. It's a process, and we need 18 votes (from the Senate) and 33 votes (from the House) and a signature,quot; of Polis

The remaining sponsors and the governor reject the premise that the bill could cause active harm. Gray and others also say that the bill will only improve as it is incorporated, and that its various assignments, including the number of weeks workers can take off, evolve over time.

In an interview with Up News Info on Friday, Polis, who pressed for a private insurance component, defended the current proposal and said he promised to comply. He avoided criticism that the bill could be a setback in any way. The progressive party of working families in Colorado hit him in a statement on Monday, imploring Polis to consider the damage that the bill could cause.

Polis said: "That is a difficult argument to make to a single mother who works and is earning $ 16 per hour in her full-time job and is expecting another child, or has a sick child, and that literally, under this new policy, I would be able to take eight weeks of paid vacations. If nothing is done, I could not take a paid vacation day. "

Even some in the progressive coalition that has publicly endorsed Duran and Williams agree with this. Kjersten Forseth, political director of the AFL-CIO union and former cabinet chief of the Colorado Senate Democrats, said he does not see how the bill and its inclusion of private insurance are harmful.

There is an external group that is preparing to request a voting measure to create a family leave program in case no laws are passed. However, many distrust putting faith in a voting measure that would not be a sure thing to gain majority voter support. Lawmakers want family leave approved at the Capitol.

"We've been promising this for a long time," Gray said. "We have no excuses for not delivering it."