With early voting underway, candidates make a final push before Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – When the days of Super Tuesday are missing, it is time for voters to choose. Several campaigns will pass through the Bay Area this weekend and one was in San Francisco on Friday.

"Are we going to send a candidate who can't beat Trump in the states he won before?" Dr. Jill Biden asked campaigning for her husband Joe in Fort Mason on Friday.

“Joe can beat Trump. If you look at the polls, he's hitting it in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, ”said Dr. Biden, arguing that it is the foundation of her husband's campaign: that he is the one who can recover the White House for Democrats in November. .

"He is the only viable candidate," said Mark Scheidezker, a supporter of Biden at the event. "Bernie is trying to buy the vote of young people, saying," I will pay for all their education. "He can't do it."

"I'm going to win South Carolina," the former vice president said in Tuesday night's debate.

However, California will be a much harder challenge for Biden and for everyone else who is not Vermont senators. Bernie Sanders has opened a significant advantage in the polls, more than 2 to 1 over its competitors that are grouped around 12, 13, 14 percent and that is critical.

The Democratic Party grants delegates only to those who reach 15 percent across the state or in one of the California congressional districts. If a candidate does not reach 15 percent, he does not get any, which represents a real risk.

"You don't cross 15 percent across the state, you don't cross 15 percent in a bunch of the 53 congressional districts, you leave California with almost nothing," explained political strategist Darry Sragow.

This is the weekend for one last push. Bernie Sanders will be in the Bay Area on Sunday.

Some counties in the Bay Area are already processing ballots, so voting is really underway in California.

As of Friday, more than 2.7 million of nearly 20.7 million registered voters had returned the ballots in early voting, said Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

