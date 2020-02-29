Will Mahesh Babu make his Bollywood debut with a Sajid Nadiadwala movie starring Ranveer Singh?

The actor from the south Mahesh Babu is very popular for his work and talent not only in the south but throughout the country. His latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru proved to be a great success and raised more than 200 million rupees worldwide. While the actor continues at the top of his game in the south, it now seems that he will soon have his great Bollywood opportunity. Reportedly, the filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Mahesh Babu for a multi-starrer, who also presents Ranveer Singh in a lead role.

After many southern stars, such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Dhanush, Prabhas and others, became big in the Hindi film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is also entering Bollywood. And similarly, if Mahesh Babu agrees to make the movie Sajid Nadiadwala, he will also be one more Southern star in treading B-town. Although, in one of his previous interactions, Mahesh Babu has said he is not interested in making Bollywood movies, but if the script impresses him, we could see him change his mind.

