Wilfried Zaha says that VAR proves that "he is not a cheater,quot; | Soccer news

Wilfried Zaha previously accused the media of labeling him as & # 39; diver & # 39;

Wilfried Zaha has welcomed the introduction of VAR in the Premier League, saying he has helped prove that "he is not a cheater."

The Crystal Palace striker has previously accused the media of portraying him as a & # 39; diver & # 39 ;, while Watford's mascot mocked the 27-year-old when diving in front of him in 2016.

VAR has proved controversial this season, only last week officials were forced to admit that they made a mistake by not sending Giovani Lo Celso during the defeat of Tottenham at Chelsea, but Zaha sees the positive.

He said The times: "VAR has helped a bit. For example, against Arsenal (in October), I booked instantly. It was rescinded.

"Maybe it could be reputation. It's like, & # 39; Wilf is a diver & # 39;. I'm glad VAR can see those things.

Zaha has only three yellow cards in 28 games for Crystal Palace this season

"If I'm running towards you, and your smallest touch makes me stumble, I'm going to fly. For people, everything seems smooth.

"Now there is VAR, that will only prove that I am not a cheater."

Although VAR apparently helped him in the field, Zaha has struggled to recreate the way he showed last season.

His 10 goals and 10 assists for the campaign led Arsenal and Everton to make offers last summer, but Palace stood firm.

Zaha only has three goals and five assists for the current season, but admits that he still has in mind moving to a club that allows him to fulfill his dream of playing Champions League football.

"I will always love Crystal Palace but I am ambitious," he said. "I feel that with the talent God has given me, I can move on and, if I have the opportunity, I would like to.

"I can't say no. Champions League? Yes. You have to take that leap of faith, especially if you believe in yourself."