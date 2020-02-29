Why does Jennifer Lopez say she is in no hurry to marry Alex Rodriguez?

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
When it comes to being with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez It is in this long term.
Last March, the retired professional baseball player knelt and proposed to J.Lo in a romantic atmosphere next to the beach. Only then, the two lovebirds were engaged! However the Hustlers The actress recently made it clear that she is in no hurry to walk down the hall.
On Saturday, the 50-year-old icon sat with Oprah during his 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour in Los Angeles. During his panel, López talked about his special relationship with Rodriguez, how he introduced him to his two children and his not-so-planned wedding.
When asked if it matters when he marries Alex, J.Lo simply replied: "No, no … he doesn't."
"It's very funny because when we got engaged for the first time I thought, & # 39; Oooo, we will get married in a couple of months! & # 39; Your old thought comes back, all those romantic things that made me get married three times," he shared laughing
"He says:" Whatever you want to do, we can talk about that. I said, "but if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what's the rush?" He explained. "If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."
She added: "If we are really going to try to build something together that we both never had or that we both never felt we had, that it was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father, and we accept all our children and We show something we didn't have. "
In any case, the Hustlers Star said Alex is very special to her, especially because she is so "different,quot; compared to her past relationships.
"It was different from everything I had experienced in the sense of its consistency," he said. "What he says, he does … every time. And that's great. He wants to build together, what I've never had. I never had anyone who wants to see me shine, grow and be."
"I think being in my life is a big part of what happened this year because it allowed me (to take off) and it wasn't like, coming back here or not eclipsing me …", he explained. . "We have that kind of mirror quality for each other."
For the singer, she also knows that her love life can affect her two children:Emme Maribel Muñiz Y Maximiliano David Muñiz—What she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
That's why when he first introduced his twins to Alex, he "relaxed."
"I think they just started watching him come, and little by little we relaxed," he said. "And then we went on a family trip, so that all the children could be together … that was a big step for us."
López also explained that much of his relationship and Alex's relationship revolves around being a combined family and working around the "personality,quot; of each person.
"It's the navigation, you have to navigate it. Everyone has a different personality. Marc has a very different life. The mother of the children of (Alex) has a very different life than we have and we all meet the type. for each other, "he said. "We give children different experiences."
For her, he said, it's about communicating and coordinating things with everyone.
"Children have a network of people who love them (and) love them and want the best for them," shared J.Lo. "I think we solve it as we go."
Even if wedding bells are not part of his 2020 vision, Jennifer has a lot to celebrate.
Despite being snubbed by the Oscar 2020 Awards for his role in Hustlers, the actress spoke for the first time about how that made her feel and how she changed her perspective to be more positive.
"I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of accumulation," he told Oprah about being snubbed. "I received many good notices, more than ever in my career and there were many things like & # 39; It's going to be nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen! If it doesn't, you're crazy! & # 39;".
"And I'm reading all the articles and I say: & # 39; Oh my God … could this happen? & # 39; And then it wasn't like that (and) I thought, & # 39; Ouch & # 39;", continuous. "It was a bit disappointing."
However, her pity party ended after she decided to reflect on the incredible things she had done in the last year.
"I think what happened with the Super Bowl, with all this year, a tour with sold out tickets, being nominated for all these awards and then without getting the Oscar, I had to examine it again," he said. "Why are you doing this? Why are you so sad right now? You just had the most amazing year of your life. You had the biggest opening of a movie in your career. You walked the runway in Milan and a moment of fashion You're doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks! What is it? "
She added: "You realize that you want the validation of people, you want people to say you did a good job. And I realized, no, you don't need that. You do it because you love it."