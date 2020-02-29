Why does Jennifer Lopez say she is in no hurry to marry Alex Rodriguez?

When it comes to being with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez It is in this long term.

Last March, the retired professional baseball player knelt and proposed to J.Lo in a romantic atmosphere next to the beach. Only then, the two lovebirds were engaged! However the Hustlers The actress recently made it clear that she is in no hurry to walk down the hall.

On Saturday, the 50-year-old icon sat with Oprah during his 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour in Los Angeles. During his panel, López talked about his special relationship with Rodriguez, how he introduced him to his two children and his not-so-planned wedding.

When asked if it matters when he marries Alex, J.Lo simply replied: "No, no … he doesn't."

"It's very funny because when we got engaged for the first time I thought, & # 39; Oooo, we will get married in a couple of months! & # 39; Your old thought comes back, all those romantic things that made me get married three times," he shared laughing