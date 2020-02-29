When an epidemic is coming, gagged scientists are a terrible idea

Many times in many countries, political leaders have tried to censor health officials and minimize the risks of infection just as epidemics approached.
This strategy has almost never worked, historians and former health officials said. And finally, if there are more deaths than leaders happily predict, destroy the reputation of the leaders themselves.
This week's efforts to reorganize the Trump administration's chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak run the risk of falling into that pattern. The White House will coordinate all messages, the public was told, and scientists employed by the government will not appear on television programs, saying what they think.
It may not be a winning strategy, experts warned. The stock market reacts to rumors and the Federal Reserve Bank may succumb to political pressure. But pathogens, such as hurricanes and tsunamis, are immune to rotation.
As they penetrate the communities, how many people on their way survive generally depends on whether the leaders of a country can correctly read the first warning signs, gather an intelligent response and adjust their tactics with skill if the threat changes.
For that to happen, medical experience must overcome campaign messages. China has already experienced the consequences.
Initially, officials in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, claimed that the new lethal pneumonia associated with a seafood market there I wasn't jumping from person to person.
When that was exposed as a lie, local officials arrested and threatened the first doctors to expose it. As the hospitals were crowded, a large number of Wuhan inhabitants began to die, and cases began to emerge in other cities.
Beijing tried to minimize the negative news in the state-controlled media. As a result, a population that normally does not dare to criticize their leaders began to do so out loud.
Finally, stung by the cry President Xi Jinping said he had been in charge all the time, although critics noted that the initial response was inept.
Something similar can happen in the United States, now that the virus has reached these shores.
The fight against epidemics is often compared to war. It is directed by generals with experience in combat and deep knowledge of military history. During crises, when the public seeks reliable leadership, the bearing and credibility of the leader are important.
the The awkward disputes over who was in charge that ended Trump's first press conference on the coronavirus was the exact opposite of what was needed, experts said.
So is the confusion about whether the vice president's office will filter the messages, or to what extent Dr. Deborah L. Birx will be allowed, who until recently was the country's global AIDS coordinator.
Dr. Birx has extensive experience as a doctor in Africa and directs the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which distributes billions of dollars.
But she is not a family public figure and has no history of working with the hundreds of state and local health departments that will provide the frontline troops for the fight.
"It is vitally important for experts to tell the public what they know and when they know it," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"That is the only way to win and maintain the public trust that is essential to work together as a society and fight an epidemic."
On Friday, the president of the International Service Employees Union, which represents two million health workers, accused Mr. Trump of endangering the health of his members by minimizing the severity of the epidemic.
The administration "must immediately reverse the course and allow public health experts to lead a coordinated response at the national level," said S.E.I.U. President, Mary Kay Henry.
Medical groups denounced the idea of silencing or neglecting scientists.
"The introduction of a political sieve between scientists and the public undermines the public's right to know the truth about the health threats they face," said Dr. Keith Martin, executive director of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health.
Previous US presidents have tried unsuccessfully to suppress the bad news about the disease.
In early 1918, said Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan medical school, President Woodrow Wilson told his own staff to remain silent about the devastating flu that later hit the US military.
"They were taking precautions like wearing masks, but he ordered them not to talk about it," said Dr. Markel. "But it was spreading so fast that attempts to hide it were silly."
That pandemic became known as the Spanish flu, although it first hit the US, English, French and German armies in Europe, because war correspondents were subject to military censorship. Reports of widespread deaths of young soldiers were considered bad for morale.
In neutral Spain, newspapers were free to report deaths on the covers.
Message control also failed in Hamburg, Germany, in 1892, said Dr. Markel. The city's business and civic leaders conspired to suppress the news of their cholera epidemic.
But word spread, and the ships of Hamburg, an important port, became suspects and were denied entry when they tried to dock in the United States.
In the early 1980s, a mysterious disease appeared: its victims slowly disappeared and died despite all attempts to save them. No one knew the cause, how it was transmitted or who, if anyone, was safe.
Because he hit hardest on groups that initially had no political power, including gay men, hemophiliacs, heroin users and Haitians, President Ronald Reagan for years did not even recognize the outbreak of what was first called Immune disease related to homosexuals and, ultimately, acquired immune deficiency Syndrome or AIDS.
But public health officials in cities like San Francisco were forced to face it, and they realized that they had to institute policies that meant asking victims extremely extremely intrusive questions, including their sexual orientation and the names of all their sexual partners.
"Can you imagine what would have happened if people thought that everything they were saying was first examined politically?" said Dr. Dean Echenberg, who was then director of disease control for the city's health department, and held press conferences almost daily.
"It was very difficult to be reliable," he said. "Providing information about the disease was a control tool as important to us as testing and contact tracing."
When asked if he had ever been asked to delete or adapt a health message, Dr. Frieden, who was the New York City Health Commissioner under Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg before directing the CDC, replied: "Never. Never when I worked for Mike. Never in Ebola. Never in the flu pandemic. And never in the stock market. "