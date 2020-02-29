When an epidemic is coming, gagged scientists are a terrible idea

Many times in many countries, political leaders have tried to censor health officials and minimize the risks of infection just as epidemics approached.

This strategy has almost never worked, historians and former health officials said. And finally, if there are more deaths than leaders happily predict, destroy the reputation of the leaders themselves.

This week's efforts to reorganize the Trump administration's chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak run the risk of falling into that pattern. The White House will coordinate all messages, the public was told, and scientists employed by the government will not appear on television programs, saying what they think.

It may not be a winning strategy, experts warned. The stock market reacts to rumors and the Federal Reserve Bank may succumb to political pressure. But pathogens, such as hurricanes and tsunamis, are immune to rotation.