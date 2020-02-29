What happened in the sale of David Ortiz goods

WESTON – The streets that take you from Mass Pike to David Ortiz's house offer an idea of ​​what life should be like here. On a Saturday morning before 7 a.m., they are quiet, with houses that increase in size and slowly recede from the street, until they are mostly hidden by long driveways and a tasteful weed.

But this Saturday morning, you can't turn left on Driftwood Lane, where the Boston legend lives, or where you've been trying to move since you put your house on the market for $ 6.3 million a year ago. It is blocked by traffic cones, and there is a long line of cars spilling down Hickory Road. It is easy to stop at a place 900 feet from your home and walk back, with the hundreds of other people waiting to get a piece of Big Daddy in their sale of goods.

There is a long line and three separate handwritten lists posted at the front door, just after 7 am, half an hour before the numbers are given and one hour from the moment the first group of people will be allowed to enter and when their phones will be removed if they try to take pictures inside: my name is number 203.

Only part of the crowd outside David Ortiz's house before his sale of goods, around 7:30 a.m. of Saturday. —Jenna Ciccotelli

J.D. Naron had better luck, and he should do it, because he left Martha’s Vineyard on a ferry at 8:30 on Friday night and went straight to Weston. It arrived around 10 p.m. and camped to become one of the first people in line. He watched the Weston police take the traffic cones up and down the street around 3 a.m., while doing one of their many night walks from top to bottom.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Naron. "I was coming this morning at 5, but I thought I would never come in. So I came at 8:30.

Seray Cuthbertson traveled from West Roxbury on Friday night to put his name on the list and returned this morning. She was number 30.

"He's just one of the icons since I've been in Boston," said Cuthbertson, who moved to Boston from Sierra Leone in 1991. "He's one of the icons he admires, with his character." Even if I don't get anything, I just want it to be perfect. It's exciting."

One of the most sought after items appeared to be an asparagus area rug. It was one of the articles that first aroused my interest in the sale of goods, so with the time to kill and the toes to make sure it had not frozen in my body, I walked behind the people leaving the sale, making sure no one had bought that.

Me, wearing my gloves as extra socks, because I was not prepared to stay in the cold for four hours in the sale of David Ortiz's goods. Don't show this to my mother. —Jenna Ciccotelli

Finally, I met Cuthbertson again, who was "very excited,quot; about the variety of kitchen utensils and works of art he bought for $ 182, and Naron, who secured the welcome mat "Ortiz,quot; in his eye, which prompted him to leave. his house in the vineyard a whole night in advance. It costs $ 100.

"I receive his iron welcome mat that says,quot; Ortiz "across the front," Naron said. "Never, you'll never find another like that. So I didn't even hesitate."

He also bought a prize plate awarded by the General Hospital of Massachusetts to Ortiz, citing the uniqueness of it, and some photos and works of art, and a bar mat, for a total of more than $ 750.

"It was crazy," Naron said. “Seeing where one of your heroes lives and the kind of things he has, you can imagine some of the things, but other things, now you have a piece of history. It's worth spending the night. "

While the residents of the neighborhood walked their dogs and went jogging in the morning while strangers began to bring furniture, artwork, clothing and baseball souvenirs from the house, there seemed to be nothing unusual about what was happening here.

But after I finally arrived at David Ortiz's house, four hours later, around 11 a.m., I realized that this was what was happening: there was nothing extraordinary about it. Sure, there was a living room full of signed shirts and baseball souvenirs, and a recreational machine in the basement and a regulation-sized soccer goal in the backyard, but Ortiz and his family were selling the same things we all have in our homes . Clothing (less than $ 20). Plates (a set of 13 for $ 13). Cups ($ 2). A bottle opener ($ 1). Leftovers. Piece of furniture. Cookbooks: recipes selling Italian, Spanish and Portuguese cuisine, and Weight Watchers recipes as well. People left the house with bottles of Tide detergent for $ 4 and a bottle of Windex for $ 1.

It was not at all asparagus carpet, which I learned just before entering, supposedly sold for $ 75 in one of the first waves of people. The sale of Ortiz's goods showed that a man who seems bigger than life is really like the rest of us, that we stayed outside for hours in freezing temperatures, and how much this city loves him, so much that they would be willing to buy the works of his daughter's art, his wife's old clothes, a toilet seat (which was talked about in the crowd, but not listed) or even a carpet of asparagus to hold it for as long as possible.