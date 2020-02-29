What does the Taliban-American peace agreement say? The | News

After 18 months of talks and almost 20 years of war, the Taliban and the United States have signed an agreement aimed at paving the way for peace in Afghanistan and the departure of foreign troops.

The agreement, as seen by Al Jazeera, is classified into four main parts. Read the full text below:

Agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban and the United States of America February 29, 2020

A comprehensive peace agreement consists of four parts:

one) Guarantees and enforcement mechanisms that will prevent the use of the land of Afghanistan by any group or individual against the security of the United States and its allies.

two) Guarantees, implementation mechanisms and announcement of a schedule for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

3) After the announcement of guarantees for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces and the calendar in the presence of international witnesses, and guarantees and the announcement in the presence of international witnesses that the Afghan soil will not be used against the security of the United States and its allies , The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, will initiate intra-Afghan negotiations with the Afghan parties on March 10, 2020, which corresponds to Rajab 15, 1441 on the calendar lunar Hijri and Score 20, 1398 in the solar calendar of Hijri.

4) A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be a topic on the agenda of intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations. Participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations will discuss the date and modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, including mechanisms for joint implementation, to be announced along with the finalization and agreement on the future political roadmap of Afghanistan.

The previous four parts are related to each other and each will be implemented according to its own schedule and agreed terms. The agreement on the first two parts paves the way for the last two parties.

The following is the text of the agreement for the implementation of parts one and two of the foregoing. Both parties agree that these two parts are interconnected. The obligations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban in this agreement, apply in areas under its control until the formation of the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined the Dialogue and intra-Afghan negotiations.

PART ONE

The United States undertakes to withdraw from Afghanistan all United States military forces, its allies and partners of the Coalition, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisers and support services personnel within the United States. fourteen (14) months. following the announcement of this agreement, and will take the following measures in this regard:

TO. The United States, its allies and the Coalition will take the following measures in the first one hundred thirty-five (135) days:

1) They will reduce the number of US forces in Afghanistan to eight thousand six hundred (8,600) and will proportionally reduce the number of their allies and Coalition forces.

2) The United States, its allies and the Coalition will withdraw all their forces from five (5) military bases.

YES. With the commitment and action on the obligations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban in the second part of this agreement, the United States, its allies and the Coalition will execute monitoring:

1) The United States, its allies and the Coalition will complete the withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan within the remaining nine and a half (9.5) months.

2) The United States, its allies and the Coalition will withdraw all their forces from the remaining bases.

C. The United States undertakes to immediately begin working with all relevant parties on a plan to quickly release combat prisoners and politicians as a confidence-building measure with the coordination and approval of all relevant parties. Up to five thousand (5,000) prisoners of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, and up to one thousand (1,000) prisoners on the other side will be released before March 10. 2020, the first day of intra-Afghan negotiations, which corresponds to Rajab 15, 1441 in the lunar calendar Hijri and Hoot 20, 1398 in the solar calendar Hijri. The relevant parties aim to release all remaining prisoners within the next three months. The United States undertakes to complete this objective. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, pledges that its released prisoners commit themselves to the responsibilities mentioned in this agreement so that they do not pose a threat to the security of the United States. United States and its allies.

RE. With the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the United States will begin an administrative review of the current US sanctions and the list of rewards against members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban. . with the objective of eliminating these sanctions before August 27, 2020, which corresponds to Muharram 8, 1442 in the lunar calendar Hijri and Saunbola 6, 1399 in the solar calendar Hijri.

ME. With the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the United States will begin a diplomatic engagement with other members of the United Nations Security Council and Afghanistan to remove members of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, which the United States does not recognize as a state and is known. as the Taliban of the sanctions list with the objective of achieving this objective before May 29, 2020, which corresponds to Shawwal 6, 1441 in the lunar calendar Hijri and Jawza 9, 1399 in the solar calendar Hijri.

F. The United States and its allies will refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan or intervene in their internal affairs.

THE SECOND PART

Together with the announcement of this agreement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, will take the following measures to avoid any group or individual, including al Qaeda, from using the Soil from Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies:

one) The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, will not allow any of its members, other people or groups, including al Qaeda, to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten security of the United States and its allies.

two) The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, will send a clear message that those who pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies have no place in Afghanistan , and will instruct members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, so that they do not cooperate with groups or individuals that threaten the security of the United States and its allies.

3) The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and known as the Taliban, will prevent any group or individual in Afghanistan from threatening the security of the United States and its allies, and prevent them from recruiting, training, and fundraising and will not host them in accordance with the commitments of this agreement.

4) The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, is committed to dealing with those seeking asylum or residence in Afghanistan in accordance with international migration law and its commitments agreement, so that those people do not pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.

5) The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, will not provide visas, passports, travel permits or other legal documents to those who pose a threat to the security of the United States. and its allies to enter Afghanistan.

PART THREE

one) The United States will request recognition and support from the United Nations Security Council for this agreement.

two) The United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban, seek positive relations with each other and expect relations between the United States and the new Afghan Islamic government after the agreement as determined by the dialogue and intra-Afghan negotiations will be positive.

3) The United States will seek economic cooperation for reconstruction with the new Afghan Islamic government after the agreement, as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and will not intervene in its internal affairs.

Signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, 2020, which corresponds to Rajab 5, 1441 in the lunar calendar Hijri and Hoot 10, 1398 in the solar calendar Hijri, in duplicate, in Pashto, Dari and English, each text is equally authentic.