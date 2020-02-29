What channel is NY Guardians vs. today? LA Wildcats? Time, TV schedule for the game XFL Week 4

A pair of 1-2 XFL teams with a tendency in very opposite directions will face each other on Saturday while the Los Angeles Wildcats travel to face the New York Guardians.

%MINIFYHTML7cd2c0838b73ffa7533e8c8f59e59f4911% %MINIFYHTML7cd2c0838b73ffa7533e8c8f59e59f4912%

The Wildcats finally got their first victory in Week 3, and it was a big surprise as they rolled 39-9 over the previously undefeated DC Defenders. The big key to the LA offense was quarterback Josh Johnson, who finally looked healthy when he completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Even bigger than Johnson's performance was the Wildcats defense, which closed MVP candidate Cardale Jones, keeping the Ohio State product in 13 of 26 passes for just 103 yards, without touchdowns and four Interceptions Jones had thrown only one selection in the previous two outings. Cornerback Mike Stevens stood out with a couple of interceptions, two pass deviations and a sack to lead the Wildcats.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Guardians had a good start in Week 1 with a 23-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers, but the Defenders excluded them in Week 2 and scored only 9 points in a 20-loss points in St. Louis BattleHawks in recent weeks. It has been difficult to achieve consistency in the offense with three different quarterbacks: Matt McGloin, Marquise Williams and Luis Perez, all dividing repetitions. Pérez has been the most effective of the trio, although it is a small sample size, as he completed 4 of 5 passes for 39 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers in Week 3.

The good news, if there is any for the Guardians, is that they have still played a solid defense, allowing only six scores (the second minus in XFL) in three games. If they achieve an offensive pace with Perez, who threw 1,460 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with the Birmingham Irons last year at the AAF before the season was interrupted, things could change.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the game New York Guardians vs. L. Wildcats, including start time, TV channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 4.

PLUS: XFL Week 4 installments, selections, predictions

What channel is Guardians vs. today? Wildcats?

Television channel: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Saturday's XFL game between the New York Guardians and the Los Angeles Wildcats will air nationwide on ABC.

What time is the game Guardians vs. Wildcats XFL?

Date: Saturday, February 29

Saturday, February 29 Weather: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The XFL Week 4 game between the New York Guardians and the Los Angeles Wildcats will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 29. The Guardians play their home games at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the New York NFL Jets. The stadium has a capacity of 82,500.

XFL Probabilities Week 4

Propagation: Wild cats -7 (-110), Guardians +7 (-110)

Wild cats -7 (-110), Guardians +7 (-110) Over Under: 40 (-110)

After last week’s dominant display against the Defenders, it’s easy to see why the Wildcats are favored. However, this will be his first trip to the east coast, and the Guardians looked really good at home in Week 1 before hitting the road in consecutive weeks. The MetLife Stadium could be the home advantage they need to get back on track.

MORE NEWS FROM XFL:

XFL Calendar Week 4

Saturday, February 29

Game Time TV Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday March 1