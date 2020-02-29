Westminster water and sewer rates will increase in 2021

%MINIFYHTML2f6f4b7a10196b2c4eb50dce7bb8d08d11% %MINIFYHTML2f6f4b7a10196b2c4eb50dce7bb8d08d12%

The leaders of the City of Westminster want to replace the old water tanks and a main water pipe and keep up with environmental regulations, and are asking residents to disburse an additional $ 7 per month on their water and sewer bills to pay it

The City Council is organizing public meetings to explain the needs and why it wants to increase the rates in 2021 and 2022 for the projects. Under the proposal, the average customer will be charged an additional $ 4 for drinking water and $ 3 for sewerage each month in 2021, and then again in 2022. That amounts to approximately $ 168 per customer over the next two years.

The exact rate increase depends on the use of each client and the variable use throughout the year, said Westminster Director of Public Works, Max Kirschbaum.

"And, of course, every month is not the same," Kirschbaum said. "If you water in summer, your use will be greater, and when you don't water in winter, your consumption is a little lower."

Projects on the table include $ 16 million to replace damaged storage tanks for drinking water, $ 11.5 million to replace a main water pipeline at Lowell Boulevard and $ 4.6 million to comply with the new environmental regulations for the Treatment Facility of Big Dry Creek Wastewater, according to the city's website.

City water seeps into a plant built in 1970, said Tom Scribner, superintendent of the water treatment plant. Age and everyday wear and tear have destroyed concrete and pipes. The plant still works and is expected to last another 20 years before it must be closed.

"Sometimes I wonder, will I survive this plant or will it survive me?" Scribner said.

Most of Westminster's infrastructure was built in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and is nearing the end of its useful life, Kirschbaum said.

The city is working on infrastructure repair at various sites throughout Westminster, including a $ 16 million underground pipeline project at 112th Avenue and Huron Street and a sewage pump on Zuni Street between 84th and 88th Avenues.

Over the past decade, the department has spent about $ 30 million a year on infrastructure maintenance, Kirschbaum said.

"Nothing lasts 200 years, especially mechanical and electrical equipment," said Kirschbaum. "What we are trying to do is increase that level of capital investment that will allow us to ensure that this public services system continues to serve our residents today and in the next generation."

The Public Works Department is organizing a series of open houses to inform Westminster residents about bill increases and infrastructure changes. The first was on February 26 at the City Park Recreation Center, and the second is scheduled for March 18 at the same place at 6 p.m. Soft drinks will be provided.