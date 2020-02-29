Wayne Arvidson identified himself as the man found in the Mpls NE & # 39; suspects & # 39 ;. Fire, "homicidal violence,quot;, listed as cause of death – Up News Info

Home Local News Wayne Arvidson identified himself as the man found in the Mpls NE...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man whose body was discovered in a small fire inside the basement of a Minneapolis building. Authorities say the man died of "complex homicidal violence."

The body of Wayne Jacob Arvidson, 52, was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis police, a fire was reported on the northeast side of the city in the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast at 2:36 a.m. Firefighters responded and put out a small fire inside the basement of the building. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man inside.

Police were called and a homicide unit examined the building and spoke with the people in the area.

Both death and fire were quickly described as "suspects."

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

