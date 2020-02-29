Watford ends Liverpool's undefeated streak: How did Nigel Pearson's team do it? The | Soccer news





Watford gave life to his survival attempt by hitting Liverpool

In hindsight, the warning signs had been there. Invincible, no more.

Liverpool will end its 30-year wait for a first national title sometime in the coming months, but its last four outings have shown that even a team with 22 points ahead at the summit is fallible.

%MINIFYHTMLd64fbc8291fadb4504b22eb6fd6f376a11% %MINIFYHTMLd64fbc8291fadb4504b22eb6fd6f376a12%

Norwich is perhaps the best Premier League team the competition has seen to support the table after 27 games, and they showed their qualities during the Reds narrow victory at Carrow Road, while West Ham led Anfield with 22 minutes remaining in Monday Night Football – Five days after Atlético de Madrid beat Liverpool.

Watford is the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since Manchester City in January 2019, ending the longest joint winning streak of 18 games and the second longest undefeated streak in the history of the top English category, but how did they do it?

Kabasele and Cathcart closed front three

Christian Kabasele produced a compelling exhibition in defense of the Hornets

Watford's victory was the biggest on the one hand, starting the day at the top of the high-flying table by a team in the relegation zone since Leicester beat Manchester United 3-0 on November 23, 1985. But it was very much due to how they defended themselves.

The Klopp team only had a target shot in a Premier League game for the first time since February 2019, a goalless draw against Manchester United, when Christian Kabasele and Craig Cathcart formed a wall in front of Ben Foster's goal during 90 minutes

Kabasele made a game of 13 punts, while Cathcart took second place with 10 in his name.

Craig Cathcart and Kabasele kept Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at bay

"We just have to do that every week," a radiant Foster told Sky Sports. "It's easy if you do it like this: we had a game plan and we got really attached to it. Its three strikers were falling too deep to get the ball and we knew our game plan was working."

"We got attached to our homework and we took a risk when they arrived. We believed a lot when we played them in Anfield, I thought we were the best team then. There's a lot of work to do."

Timing is everything

4:27 Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough

Liverpool had started the second half well. The visitors had returned to the court a few minutes before Pearson's men, and Klopp admitted that he noticed an improvement in the opening exchanges after the restart.

But, every time Liverpool sought to build a steam head, they found a very compact side of Watford that gave them two quick strokes.

Klopp said Sky sports: "We wanted to play faster. With our full high backs, they defended it with 6-3-1, so we had to think of ways to change the formation. We couldn't find the half spaces and the passing balls. It's not easy.

2:53 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool

"We adjusted our positioning at halftime and we started much better, but then we accepted it. Before we could see the benefit of the improvement, we had accepted. 1-0 is not decisive if you react well, but then we grant a second – it is not yet decisive, but then we had a great hand in the third. "

This is the highest level, and Watford fed on Liverpool's five percent decline. The Klopp team has been left behind in the last two games of the league, since it has not been left behind in any of the previous 15.

"There were unusual Liverpool mistakes," said Jamie Redknapp Sky sports. "Virgil van Dijk would normally do better for the first goal, and I think Watford had a game plan to really hinder that bottom line."

"You have days off, but Liverpool hasn't had many, being so convincingly defeated by Watford is a surprise, but now it's about finishing the league as quickly as possible and forgetting about it."

Doucoure dominates the battle of midfield

Abdoulaye Doucoure was once again the heartbeat on the side of Watford

Watford had only 29 percent possession, but full-time, they had twice as many goal attempts, 14 to seven at Liverpool.

The Hornets won 46 of their duels compared to 37 of the elected champions, and the score could have been worse for Liverpool if Sarr had completed his hat-trick after one of those duels lost to Adam Lallana in the midfield. .

Pearson lined up with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing in front of Troy Deeney, but his athletics allowed him to return to midfield with Will Hughes and Etienne Capoue to outnumber Liverpool.

Doucoure completed more successful passes than any of his teammates (20), while the 16 French sprints were more than any other player.

Deeney said Sky sports: "We won through genuine hard work, making a change. We've been talking about it all week … everyone has been saying how good Liverpool is, but someone has to beat them, why couldn't it have been us ? Especially in our own patch.

"We are a very difficult team to beat here, we get into people's faces and that is what we did. We got after the second balls, we made it difficult and we forced the mistakes."

Doucoure was instrumental in applying that grip in the center of the field.

Hornets thrive out of Sarr's rhythm

5 o'clock Nigel Pearson says his players were outstanding in their 3-0 victory over Liverpool, but says their team has to produce like this every week to escape the scrap metal. Nigel Pearson says his players were outstanding in their 3-0 victory over Liverpool, but says their team has to produce like this every week to escape the scrap metal.

Watford's victory is even more impressive if one considers that Gerard Deulofeu was forced to injure his knee after 37 minutes.

The Spaniard had caused countless problems to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left, and the home team lost some momentum after the withdrawal of the end.

But the interval came at a good time, allowing Pearson to remind his players that Liverpool was vulnerable to the pace at the counter, brutally exposed in the second period by Sarr with his two goals. Surprisingly, the Senegalese was making his first start since returning from a hamstring injury.

Deeney added: "He is an incredible player, he has an incredible talent. He still has a lot to learn and will continue to learn."

"We knew we had to run our luck sometimes, but we used the counterattack aggressively. We had a very tight and compact block and with the rhythm of Sarr, you always have a chance."

Sarr is the first player to score a Premier League double against Liverpool since Marcus Rashford did it for Manchester United in March 2018.

Foster added on the screen of the man of the game: "He is a good crazy talent, he is very calm in front of the goal and has an electric rhythm."

Watford pointed to Lovren?

Dejan Lovren lost his physical battle with Troy Deeney on his return to the side.

Joe Gomez had started the previous 12 Premier League games for Liverpool and won the lot. In fact, Gomez has not yet been on the losing side in a Premier League game that started in more than two years since the loss to Swansea in January 2018.

Liverpool had kept 10 clean sheets in the last twelve games prior to this one, but proceeded to stay three behind in a Premier League game for the first time since 2017. Dejan Lovren, the replacement for Gomez, was also partially guilty for the goal of opening.

Deeney told Sky Sports: "Van Dijk is a class act … it is probably for me the five best defenders in the world, it measures 6 feet 6,quot;, it's fast … so it's hard to get anything from it, so Trying to choose the weakest of the two, if that makes sense.

"I don't want to be disrespectful to Dejan Lovren, but I knew he wanted to fight me too and that's my game. If you try to do that, you know you're going to have a hard night." I did that for the first goal, obviously I made it roll and we scored. I wasn't even looking at the ball. "

Watford's victory in numbers

Watford chief Nigel Pearson hugs his captain in the final whistle

Watford is the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since Manchester City in January 2019, ending the longest joint winning streak (18) and the second longest unbeaten streak (44) in the history of the maximum english category

Watford's victory over Liverpool today was the biggest on one side, starting the day at the top of the table of the highest category by a team in the relegation zone since Leicester beat Manchester United 3-0 on 23 November 1985

Watford secured his first victory in the top category against a team that started the day at the top of the table since the last day of the 1982-83 season, and also beat Liverpool that day (2-1)

Watford boss Nigel Pearson is the first English coach to win a Premier League game against Liverpool since Sam Allardyce did it with Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Whats Next?

Watford will face Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park in the league one week on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, before hosting Bournemouth in Anfield next Saturday at lunchtime.