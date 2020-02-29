Watford 3-0 Liverpool

%MINIFYHTMLa5dcb6fd0ffb39119e64783441b918ed11% %MINIFYHTMLa5dcb6fd0ffb39119e64783441b918ed12%

Watford caused a big surprise after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season with double the second half of Ismaila Sarr helping to condemn the leaders of the league to an impressive 3-0 defeat in Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sarr entered to break the deadlock after 54 minutes, before running to double the Hornets' lead six minutes later.

Watford captain Troy Deeney completed the incredible score after taking advantage of the visitors' even slower defense with 18 minutes to play.

The Nigel Pearson team moves out of the relegation zone thanks to a first victory in the league since December 28, while Liverpool remains 22 points ahead of Manchester City, although it has now played one more game than the champions.

How Watford surprised Liverpool

Liverpool arrived in Hertfordshire needing only four more victories to claim a first first level title in 30 years, not that you would have known from the first 45 minutes.

The visitors produced an oddly laborious and disjointed exhibition before the break when Watford, who started the game 55 points behind the league leaders, distracted them.

The return of Dejan Lovren, replacing the injured central Joe Gomez for his first league start since December 7, in particular seemed rusty in the heart of the baseline in the first half, with Watford unlucky not being at the Half the time .

Gerard Deulofeu cuddled an initial effort inches from the bar, while minutes later Abdoulaye Doucoure saw his short-range effort blocked by Virgil van Dijk while the home team looked for his opponents.

It was Deulofeu who caused most of Liverpool's defense problems, that is, until the Spanish striker got worse after a clash with Van Dijk just after the half-hour mark that saw the influential player stretch.

Watford desperately approached to take the lead in the halting time of the first half after a fight in the box saw Alisson spill the ball directly at Deeney's feet, only for the Brazilian to make peace by reacting intelligently to then block the short range of the forward. effort.

However, those failures in the first half were not important, since Watford continued his dominance after the interval, deservedly opening the score nine minutes after the second half.

Lovren allowed a long shot to bounce in the area without realizing that Doucoure was behind him, and the midfielder faced for Sarr to become a short distance away and the forward soon had a second.

Once again, there will be question marks about Liverpool's defense when Sarr clung to Deeney's pass and ran clean in the goal, before keeping calm to dinking the ball over Alisson's advance.

It was appropriate that it was Deeney who added the icing on the cake after 72 minutes when Sarr intercepted Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass, before squaring for his employer to filter the ball into the net unattended.

Whats Next?

Watford will face Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park in the league one week on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, before hosting Bournemouth in Anfield next Saturday at lunchtime.