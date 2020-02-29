Watch veterinarians get a full beach towel from this snake and be glad to chew your food – BGR

Bite, chew, swallow. It's a boring routine, but it works for many animals, including humans. Many species of snakes, including pythons, have simplified their eating habits a bit, with jaws that open and allow them to swallow their whole food. It works pretty well … as long as what you are swallowing is actually food, that is.

For an unfortunate python in Australia, confusing a decidedly inedible item for lunch put him in the hands of veterinarians, and the procedure he had to endure was certainly uncomfortable. That is exactly what happens when you swallow a full beach towel.

Pythons and other large snakes are able to swallow foods that seem too large for them to take. This is thanks to its unique mandibular structure and digestive system that gradually breaks down even the largest meals without the need to grind your teeth and chew. Towels, unfortunately, are not included in that list.

The staff of the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (SASH) outside Sydney, Australia, received a swollen female python named Monty who had completely consumed a rolled beach towel. The animal, which is a pet, was brought by its owner, and the veterinarians literally got into it.

As you can see in the video, it is clear that the python has a swollen belly and has eaten something quite large that it simply could not digest. Using long tweezers to hook the offensive fabric, the veterinarians slowly took out the snake's towel. At first it is difficult, but finally, most of the blanket slides easily.

No doubt, Monty is grateful that she can be anesthetized during the procedure, but we can't help wondering how she felt after waking up. Perhaps a mixture of relief and indigestion with a sore throat to a large extent? In any case, the owners of Monty were allowed to take her home the same day and, according to reports, she is eating normally.

Image source: SASH