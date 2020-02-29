Washington State patient dies of coronavirus; First death in the United States – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A coronavirus patient, being treated at a Washington state hospital, died from complications of the COVID-19 strain of the disease, state health officials announced Saturday morning.

It was the first death in the United States of the disease that has infected more than 85,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 2,900 deaths since it emerged in China.

More than 63 confirmed cases have been reported in the United States. In northern California, there are 29 cases, including 24 of evacuees from China or the Diamond Princess cruise that were evacuated to Travis Air Force Base.

In a conference call on Saturday with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to four cases of coronavirus related to the spread of the community and not traveling to China or on a cruise ship were mentioned. Two cases of possible community propagation have been reported in Northern California and one in Oregon.

President Donald Trump had called a press conference to comment on the death of the state of Washington.

The news of the death caused a chill in the San Francisco Bay area, which has been at the epicenter of the battle against the disease in the United States for more than a month.

Two patients in northern California were being treated for contracting the virus from an unknown source: they have not traveled to China, they have not been in contact with anyone as they had not been on a cruise. One of the patients was in Santa Clara County and the second was a woman from Solano County who was being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Two other dozen patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus among the evacuees of Princess Diamond, who were flown to the Travis Air Force Base from Japan, have been distributed for treatment in medical centers throughout the Area of ​​the Bay.

On Friday, Santa Clara County health officials announced their third confirmed case of coronavirus, the second instance in the US. UU. Community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin.

The county health department said that the latter case of coronavirus, a woman with chronic health problems, has no known connection to travel to countries most affected by the virus or close contact with a known infected person.

The development indicates that the virus is spreading between two separate populations within northern California. In a prepared statement, county health officials stated that "now is the time to prepare for the possibility of a generalized community transmission."

"His doctor called us on Wednesday night to discuss the case and request tests for the new coronavirus," said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Public Health for Santa Clara County at a press conference on Friday afternoon. “Our Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory received the samples the next morning and performed the tests. Since we received the results last night, we have been working to identify the woman's contacts and understand who she could have exposed while she was contagious. "