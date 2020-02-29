VoteCast AP: Many black SC voters return to the Obama era

%MINIFYHTML4481d8bc72f15ee4281bc8d760396ec311% %MINIFYHTML4481d8bc72f15ee4281bc8d760396ec312%

WASHINGTON (AP) – The South Carolina Democrats voted in Saturday's presidential primaries with a greater sense of nostalgia for the Obama presidency than voters in previous contests, which probably reflects the considerable block of African-American voters in the state.

This seems to be good news for Joe Biden, who served as vice president of Barack Obama.

Voters in Palmetto state were more likely than those in Iowa and New Hampshire to want to restore Washington to the pre-Trump era, rather than looking for a candidate to enact a fundamental change. That's according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 1,400 voters in the Democratic primary of South Carolina.

Approximately 4 out of 10 voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared with about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. That includes approximately 50% of African-American voters who said they want a Democratic presidential candidate to emulate the presidency of Barack Obama, the first non-white individual to hold office.

Biden won about half of the voters who want a return to politics before Trump. The former vice president has campaigned to protect, preserve and prolong the vision of that administration. This message probably resonated in South Carolina, where African Americans have made up two-thirds of the Democratic primary electorate in past cycles.

The South Carolina primaries provide the first insight into the opinions and beliefs of African-American voters, who have historically constituted more than half of that state’s Democratic voters and will continue to influence the upcoming elections. The inability of the Democrats to mobilize African Americans in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan probably contributed to their defeat in 2016 before President Donald Trump.

Nearly 70% of South Carolina voters identified themselves as conservative or moderate, while only 32% considered themselves liberal. The Democratic nomination process has been largely divided so far by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who cornered much of the support of the Liberals, followed to a lesser extent by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. The moderates have split between Biden, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Medical care was the main issue among the state's Democratic voters, with approximately 4 out of 10 who rated it as the most important. These voters were roughly divided between Biden and Sanders on who could best address the issue as president.

21% considered the economy as the top priority, while 14% identified climate change. Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire place greater emphasis on climate change and less importance on the economy.

The South Carolina Democrats were also a bit more likely to identify racial relations as the main issue, compared to previous states. Nearly a third of voters said Biden would be stronger as president in addressing race-related issues.

Approximately 6 out of 10 voters said they support reparations for slavery, an issue that revealed a strong racial division. African Americans supported compensation much more than white voters. Approximately 8 out of 10 black voters support the government by making cash payments to people whose ancestors and family members were enslaved, compared to almost a third of white voters.

Approximately three-fourths of all South Carolina voters were in favor of reforming the criminal justice system to reduce the emphasis on surveillance and imprisonment for low-level crimes. The majority of black and white voters expressed their support.

There were significant racial divisions on the type of president the voters are looking for.

Approximately 9 out of 10 black voters said it was very important for a candidate to care for people like them, while approximately 7 out of 10 whites said the same. Separately, approximately 8 out of 10 black voters want a candidate with "adequate experience,quot;, compared to approximately 5 out of 10 white voters.

South Carolina voters seemed to be following the elections closely. Almost everyone said they watched a television ad for a Democratic presidential candidate in recent weeks, while approximately three-fourths said they saw one of the recent debates.

Billionaire Tom Steyer has invested money in ads in South Carolina, while media mogul and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, worth around $ 60 billion, has been doing it throughout the country . But voters are not sure if it would be useful to have a financial titan challenging Trump, a reputed billionaire, in the November elections.

Only 21% said a billionaire would have more ease against Trump, compared to 53% who said it would make no difference.

AP VoteCast is an American electorate survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The poll of 1,483 voters in South Carolina was conducted over seven days and concluded with the closing of the polls. The interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey is based on interviews with a random sample of registered voters extracted from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated at roughly 3.7 percentage points.

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly policy podcast, "Ground Game."