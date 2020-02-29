Vivo presents the third generation of its APEX smartphone concept – Latest news

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo officially introduced the third generation of its APEX smartphone concept: APEX 2020.

The smartphone manufacturer was expected to present the smartphone at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the company revealed the device through an online transmission.

"Through APEX 2020, we are proud to see that Vivo's vision comes true as a technology company that continues to expand the limits of mobile technology and explore what is beyond the ordinary," said Harry Hong, Manager Product General, in a statement. .

"It also shows our ambition to achieve our aspirations step by step. Vivo will continue to implement APEX's innovative technologies, allowing more technology to strengthen with consumers," Harry added.

The phone works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The device features a 6.45-inch FullView screen, with the edges folded at an angle of 120 degrees on both sides.

The smartphone houses a 16MP selfie camera directly on the screen and a dual 48MP + 16MP camera configured on the back.

The front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip and the company has also successfully incorporated a gimbal-like structure into the main APEX 2020 camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x continuous optical zoom.

The phone supports & # 39; Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W & # 39 ;, which aims to recharge a phone with a 2000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

