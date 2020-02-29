Virgil van Dijk says that the defeat of Liverpool & # 39; is not acceptable & # 39; but Jurgen Klopp considers positive | Soccer news

















2:53



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

%MINIFYHTMLc87495d218812fea7525212fff1b52b511% %MINIFYHTMLc87495d218812fea7525212fff1b52b512%

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Watford "is not acceptable," even if his manager Jurgen Klopp opted to get a positive impact result.

A double in the second half of Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before Troy Deeney sealed a surprising result that ended the unbeaten streak of 44 Reds league games, which means they didn't reach the Arsenal Invincibles of the 2003-04 campaign, which had left the season and in general 49 games without defeat.

Van Dijk cut a grim figure in his post-match interview, but insisted that the defeat itself was harder to take than to see its undefeated end.

3:05 Virgil van Dijk says that the shape of Liverpool's 3-0 loss was not acceptable, but he was eager to praise Watford for his efforts. Virgil van Dijk says that the shape of Liverpool's 3-0 loss was not acceptable, but he was eager to praise Watford for his efforts.

"First, credit to Watford," said Van Dijk Sky sports.

"They deserved it with the possibilities they created. They adhered to their plan. They scored three goals and I don't think we created too many opportunities. We want to look at ourselves and we have to improve again. It's hard." drink.

"The last game was a fixed piece and a good goal. Today, we should be better. If we look at the whole season, we have been good defensively. I think we have the cleanest sheets in the league. The good thing about our mentality is that We will work to improve.

"It's not acceptable that we lose here 3-0. Losing hurts. The records are for the media. We never mentioned it."

"We want to move on and win the next game that lies ahead and that's in the FA Cup and then we have Bournemouth at home. We want to fight back and show what we've been doing all season. That's the only way forward."

Klopp: Well done Watford, but we weren't good enough.

4:27 Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough

Liverpool's boss, Klopp, did not regret his words after his team's 18-game winning race stopped unexpectedly on Vicarage Road.

"We weren't good enough, that simple," he told Sky Sports. "Watford did exactly what he wanted to do, we didn't do exactly what we should have done."

"The first half was a lot of race, many second balls, many open situations, but we had more of the ball, but we didn't cross at the right time, we didn't pass at the right time because the positioning was not as it should have been.

"We changed part-time and started immediately better, but then we conceded a goal, so before we could get the benefit of a better start, we conceded a goal from a throw-in."

"It was exactly the game, many moments that Watford wanted. Congratulations. Really well done and deserved. We have to accept it."

& # 39; Forget the records – play football for free & # 39;

Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool

The first defeat of the Premier League for Liverpool in more than a year recently for their hopes of winning the title, but while the Reds failed to match the streak of 19 consecutive Manchester City victories at Manchester City, in addition to matching Arsenal's achievements, Klopp said that he now expected his players to be released to play "free football."

"I don't think you can break records because you want to break records, you break records because you're 100% focused on every step you have to take," he added in his post-game press conference.

"Tonight we were not good enough and it is not an advantage for me that in history they will look back in 500 years and say Liverpool almost succeeded."

"It was almost not my main concern. We can't change that and every time we lose a game, we will lose a game."

"We don't expect it, but it was clear that it would happen, so we didn't think about it. We still knew what would happen and tonight it happened."

"I see it quite positive because the closer we get to these records, it doesn't bother me, but I'm not sure how other people think about that, from now on we can play free football and we don't have to defend ourselves or try. Get the record.

just try to win football matches again and that's what we'll do. "