Veteran Will Barton says "soft,quot; Nuggets after the defeat of the Clippers

LOS ANGELES – Nuggets veteran Will Barton seized the visiting locker room at the Staples Center on Friday night.

He spoke passionately about how the Clippers imposed their will on the Nuggets, embarrassing them and humiliating them in a confrontation with playoff implications.

"Will had a good speech for us, about five minutes, about how the teams think we are soft, and if they get in, they can disorient anything we do," Monte Morris said, recounting the sensitive scene. “Our offensive was stalled by the jump. They did not feel us in defense. In the future, these are the teams we have to beat to be elite. If we talk about the championship, we can throw it out the window if we are not going to appear in those games. "

It was evident early that the Clippers took Friday's game much more seriously than the Nuggets. After only five minutes, the Nuggets already faced a 17-4 deficit based on careless passes and uninspired offenses. By the time the blows of 132-103 ended, that number had increased to 15 turnovers. Rangy and ruthless, the Clippers had had their way with the Nuggets, sending a message that resonated to the visitors' locker room.

"We hold each other responsible in the locker room," Morris said. "We just said:" They beat us "… When you're not doing your job, tell him and tell the boys that you can pick up your things. I think in the future, we need this beating like tonight. I think he'll do us top ".

According to Nikola Jokic, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said nothing. Apparently, it was up to the players to examine the rubble.

Many types were guilty. Gary Harris had only four points in almost 25 minutes of work. Paul Millsap, who limped out of the locker room after suffering an ankle injury, did not score and only had three rebounds in more than 20 minutes. Jamal Murray (11 points) had his lowest scoring game in more than a month.

"This was a wake-up call," said Barton. "I am one of the veterans in this team, I know that my voice is respected in that wardrobe and I really want to win at the end of the day." It's not time to play, it's time to get serious. "

Malone, furious at the team's lack of a fight, imposed the accusation that his team played "soft,quot;, which was condemning due to the implications of the playoffs (both teams are now tied for second place) and alarming because they had been fantastic. away from the center of Pepsi. Friday was also his first reading about how they would face each other in a possible playoff series; Paul George had missed his first meeting, but left with 24 points and six triples in the loss.

"They sent us a message, they came out and they hit us in the mouth, and we never responded, and that's the most disappointing thing is that we entered this game thinking it was going to be a standard NBA game." Malone lamented. "They approached this game as if something was at stake."

Defensive failures and offensive offense will attract their proper attention before Sunday's game against Toronto, but the loss also raised doubts about how Malone used the famous rookie Michael Porter Jr.

After a first productive turn, where Porter had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a great blocked shot, he did not see the floor again until the time of the trash. Instead, Malone played Torrey Craig 14 minutes in the second half, where the defensive forward achieved four points and two rebounds.

When asked about the decision, Malone said: "I thought it gave us the best opportunity to try to return to the game."

That is a question that Malone faces in the last 23 games of the regular season. But the most pressing problem, however, was what kind of team will be on the other side. Did Friday's humble result expose a team that is not ready for the NBA elite, or will it cause real responsibility?

"I think that for us to take a step, we must start calling people," Morris said. "We are a brotherhood at the end of the day."