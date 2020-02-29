Vatican joins IBM and Microsoft to ask for facial recognition regulation – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML31bc6297c70f6de15acc5c0c0ad99e8f11% %MINIFYHTML31bc6297c70f6de15acc5c0c0ad99e8f12%

The Vatican joined forces with technology giants Microsoft and IBM to promote the ethical development of artificial intelligence (AI) and demand the regulation of intrusive technologies such as facial recognition.

All three said that AI should respect privacy, work reliably and without prejudice, consider human rights and operate transparently.

Pope Francis, who has expressed concern about the uncontrolled diffusion of artificial intelligence technologies, gave his support in a speech read on his behalf at a conference attended by Microsoft President Brad Smith and IBM Vice President John Kelly The Pope is ill and could not deliver the address himself.

When asking for the ethical development of algorithms, known as "algorithmic,quot;, Francis warned about the dangers of AI that is used to extract data for commercial or political purposes, often without the knowledge of individuals.

"This asymmetry, whereby a select few know everything about us while we know nothing about them, dulls critical thinking and conscious exercise of freedom," he said in his message.

"The inequalities expand enormously; knowledge and wealth accumulate in few hands with serious risks to democratic societies," he said.

The joint document made a specific reference to the possible abuse of facial recognition technology.

"New forms of regulation should be encouraged to promote transparency and compliance with ethical principles, especially for advanced technologies that have a higher risk of affecting human rights, such as facial recognition," says the document.

Police have used facial recognition systems to investigate crimes, and Fortune 500 companies have used AI to examine job seekers, both examples of high-risk tasks in which the implementation of incorrect or biased software could cause damage.

It was not immediately clear if other technology companies could subscribe to the document, or how the signatories would implement the principles.

IBM, for example, wants a doctor to be aware when its AI technology makes health care recommendations, something that may increase over time after an agreement with the Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital, owned by the Vatican, in Rome.

That association will focus on developing technology to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of patients with brain tumor.

Both IBM and Microsoft have said they rejected business when they felt uncomfortable with the way a customer wanted to use their technology.

The Rome conference was the last example of the Vatican trying to stay at the forefront of technology and social issues to influence the pioneers of the future, regardless of their religion.

Vatican officials have said they could provide material for a possible papal document on AI, just as meetings with scientists helped shape the iconic encyclical of Pope "Laudato Si,quot; of 2015 on environmental protection.

