US war in Afghanistan: from the 2001 invasion to the 2020 Taliban agreement | U.S

Doha, Qatar – The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement to end the longest war in the United States, which was fought in Afghanistan.

After 18 months of intermittent negotiations, the agreement describes the gradual withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Here is a summary of the key events from the US invasion of Afghanistan from 2001 to the signing of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban in 2020.

US invasion of Afghanistan

In response to the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States that killed approximately 3,000 people, then President George W. Bush ordered an invasion of Afghanistan.

Shortly after, the US-led forces overthrew the Taliban in power since 1996.

More than 1,000 US soldiers were on the ground at that time, with numbers growing and reaching more than 10,000 soldiers in December 2003.

The number of US troops in Afghanistan increases

By 2008, Bush had deployed around 50,000 more US troops in Afghanistan.

Barack Obama succeeded Bush the following year, when some 68,000 American soldiers had been deployed in the country. At the end of 2009, Obama sent another 30,000 to fight al Qaeda and the Taliban.

By 2010, the number of US soldiers had increased to almost 100,000, while the total number of foreign troops in Afghanistan was 150,000.

The combat mission ends, civilian victims increase

In 2011, Obama announced the plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Three years later, about 34,000 soldiers remained in the country.

The same year, NATO announced that it would end its combat mission in Afghanistan, but would continue training Afghan soldiers and conducting anti-terrorist operations.

By 2017, the level of US troops had decreased to about 8,400.

Meanwhile, civilian casualties increased amid a worsening security situation as the Taliban expanded and strengthened their military campaign in different parts of the country.

As the deadly attacks multiplied, new President Donald Trump sent 3,000 US troops to Afghanistan. The United States also intensified the airstrikes, which resulted in a dramatic increase in civilian casualties.

Peace talks initiated, suspended

In October 2018, US officials and Taliban representatives held their first meeting in Doha. The talks continued over the next year for eight rounds.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative of the USA UU. For Afghanistan, he represented Washington in the talks, while co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Taliban political office in Doha, represented the group.

Even while the talks were going on, violence increased with 1,174 deaths and 3,139 wounded between July and September 30, representing a 42 percent increase during the same period compared to the previous year.

According to data provided by the Combined Air Operations Center of the US Central Command. The U.S. Air Force UU. He launched a record 7,423 bombs in Afghanistan, more than ever in the last 10 years. METERMore than 100,000 Afghans have been killed or injured since 2009 when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting victims.

In September 2019, Trump abruptly suspended talks with the Taliban after the murder of an American soldier. The US president also canceled the planned secret meetings at Camp David with the Taliban and the Afghan president, presumably with the intention of finalizing the agreement.

After the suspension of the talks, the Taliban intensified the attacks, and the last quarter of 2019 became one of the bloodiest since the US invasion in 2001.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Washington would regret having turned its back on the talks.

Control map of Afghanistan (Alia Chughtai / Al Jazeera)

What is in the peace agreement?

The peace agreement signed on Saturday has four key elements: a Taliban guarantee that it will not allow foreign armed groups to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to carry out attacks, the complete withdrawal of US-led forces, an intra-dialogue Afghan and a ceasefire.

The Taliban had established the complete withdrawal of foreign troops as their main demand during the talks, while the United States insisted on a nationwide ceasefire.

The United States initially tried to make the Taliban speak with the Afghan government, but the armed group refused, saying that the West-backed Kabul administration was a "puppet regime."

However, in July 2019, dozens of high-profile Afghan politicians and civil society activists, including women, met with the Taliban in Doha for a two-day intra-Afghan dialogue.

Two intra-Afghan meetings were also held in 2019 in the capital of Russia, Moscow, during which a delegation of Taliban negotiators met with Afghan politicians.

The United States resumed talks with the Taliban in December last year, while Trump aims to end the United States' participation in the war before the 2020 presidential elections.

On February 22, a "violence reduction,quot; (RIV) entered into force among the Taliban, the US. UU. And the Afghan security forces that lasted a week, which raised hopes for a long-term resolution to the war.

The RIV was successful, with only minor attacks reported.

On February 29, US officials and Taliban representatives signed the final peace agreement in Doha.

Shortly before the agreement was signed, a joint statement issued by the United States and the Afghan government said US and NATO troops would withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months.

"The United States will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban within 135 days after the announcement of this joint declaration and the agreement between the United States and the Taliban." said the joint statement.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies