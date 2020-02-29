Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: February 29, 2020 – Up News Info

<pre><pre>WCCO Saturday Morning Links: February 15, 2020 - WCCO

High possibility of spring flooding in the upper drainage area of ​​the Mississippi RiverAmong the areas that most concern the North-Central River Forecast Center is the Red River of the North Basin.

Minnesota weather: gentle and sunny stretching, welcome by manySunday was the perfect day to take a walk on the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for the sun.

Minnesota Weather: Prepare for a warm weekend with sunny skies, highs near 40The winds from the south push the warm air towards Minnesota, setting the stage for a warm February weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures well above average.

