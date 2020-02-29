University of St. Thomas closes its campus in Rome amid the outbreak of coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of St. Thomas made the decision to close its educational programs in Rome after "closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus,quot;.

Recently there has been an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, and in response Italian officials have adopted a national ban on school trips, travel restrictions and quarantines in areas of northern Italy.

Now, St. Thomas cancels the rest of the semester of St. John Vianney / Catholic Studies of Rome and closes its Bernardi campus on Friday, March 6.

School officials are encouraging all students to return to the United States as soon as possible. Arrangements are being made to allow students to complete their classes at St. Paul.

"We simply cannot predict how COVID-19 will continue to spread throughout Italy, and we believe that it is best for our students to leave Rome before their capacity is restricted," the university wrote in a letter sent to the students. and parents