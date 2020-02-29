United will suspend flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo as the coronavirus outbreak expands – Up News Info Los Angeles

– United Airlines announced Friday that it will begin suspending flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo Narita Airport early next month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension will begin on March 8 and will last at least until April 24, the airline announced.

It will also suspend flights to Tokyo from Houston and Chicago. However, flights between New York and Tokyo, as well as between San Francisco and Osaka, will only be reduced from five to five days a week.

Earlier this month, United suspended flights between the United States and China and Hong Kong. The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.

In January, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines announced that they would suspend all flights to mainland China.

The outbreak in Japan is related in part to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama in recent weeks. As of Friday, there were 705 cases of coronaviruses connected to the Diamond Princess, according to CNN, and at least five of them have died.

There were at least 200 other cases in the country that are not linked to the Diamond Princess, reports The Japan Times.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested that all schools in the country close until the end of March, the newspaper said.

A Korean Air hostess who worked several flights outside LAX was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week. The 24-year-old was diagnosed in southern Seoul.

There were 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the USA. UU. As of Thursday. Of them, 33 were in California. Of the 33, 24 came from repatriation flights, according to the California Department of Public Health, which means they were US citizens who had contracted the disease outside the country and had been transferred back for treatment and quarantine. Most of them were people who contracted the virus while on board the Diamond Princess.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic.