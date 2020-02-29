United States reports first death from coronavirus in Washington state | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee11% %MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee12%

A woman in her 50s died of COVID-19, announced the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who marks the first death due to the new coronavirus in the country.

In a televised speech on Saturday, Trump described the victim as a "medically high-risk patient,quot; and a "wonderful woman." He said there were 22 people infected with the virus in the United States, adding that more cases were likely to occur.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee13% %MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee14%

The announcement came shortly after Washington state health officials issued a press release announcing the death, without giving further details.

%MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee15% %MINIFYHTML97afceb37c90b7953cbb1057bd29c4ee16%

A spokesman for the Evergreen Health Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died at the facility in the Kirkland suburb of Seattle.

State and King County health officials said: "New people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died." They didn't say how many new cases there are.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency and ordered state agencies to use "all the necessary resources,quot; to prepare and respond to the outbreak.

The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

In a political demonstration on Friday night in South Carolina, Trump accused Democrats of "politicizing,quot; the threat of the coronavirus and boasted of the preventive measures he ordered in an attempt to prevent the virus that originated in China from spread throughout the United States.

Those steps include banning the entry of most foreigners who visited China recently.

In his speech on Saturday, Trump announced that he would meet with pharmaceutical companies on Monday to discuss possible vaccines.

The president said his administration was also "thinking,quot; about travel restrictions on the US-Mexico border because of the outbreak.

Some Democrats have said Trump could have acted before to boost the US response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have also said that their request for an additional $ 2.5 billion to defend themselves against the virus is not enough.