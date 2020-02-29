United Airlines decides to keep Lotus Biscoff cookies after receiving a violent reaction from the consumer, Oreo Thins will still be added to the snack selection

Last week, social networks felt somehow, when United Airlines announced that they were abandoning cookies from Lotus Biscoff to Oreo Thins of Nabisco.

As we reported earlier, a spokesman for United Airlines said they wanted to change it a bit, hoping to get a good response.

"Our complimentary snack options continue to be a success and we are always looking for opportunities to present new selections," an airline spokesman said in a statement shared with Fox News. "We plan to add Oreo Thins to the mix soon and look forward to our customers' response."

But that was not the case because social networks were not with him, as his consumers expressed disappointment. Then, United Airlines decided to be smart and listen to the consumer.

In a tweet addressed to Eater, the company announced that it will still present the Oreo Thins selection, but will keep Biscoff, hoping to keep people happy.

According to the official United Airlines Twitter account, cookies will be available again in May.

"@Eater, you are an intelligent cookie. Internet, we will not bake your heart. We have a continuous rotation of snacks … so this is how the cookie crumbles for this round:

OREO Thins = on board on March 1

Biscoff = returns on May 1

Stroopwafel = here always "

Chile, I think it's a good idea because people on social networks were not feeling this decision … Not at all!