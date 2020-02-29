Union reveals $ 150 million campaign to help defeat President Trump – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the largest unions in the country is revealing plans to invest $ 150 million in a national campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump.
The great effort focuses on eight battlefield states and voters of color who generally do not vote.
The investment marks the largest voter participation and participation operation in the history of the International Service Employees Union, which has almost 2 million members.
The campaign will cover 40 states and will target 6 million voters primarily focused on Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is "systematically unrolling and attacking unions."
