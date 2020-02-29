Union reveals $ 150 million campaign to help defeat President Trump – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the largest unions in the country is revealing plans to invest $ 150 million in a national campaign to help defeat President Donald Trump.

The great effort focuses on eight battlefield states and voters of color who generally do not vote.

%MINIFYHTML7468a6e9643a803f9e6a517e6513d4ff13% %MINIFYHTML7468a6e9643a803f9e6a517e6513d4ff14%

The investment marks the largest voter participation and participation operation in the history of the International Service Employees Union, which has almost 2 million members.

%MINIFYHTML7468a6e9643a803f9e6a517e6513d4ff15% %MINIFYHTML7468a6e9643a803f9e6a517e6513d4ff16%

The campaign will cover 40 states and will target 6 million voters primarily focused on Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Union president Mary Kay Henry says Trump is "systematically unrolling and attacking unions."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)