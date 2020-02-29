UFC Norfolk: Deiveson Figueiredo ends with Joseph Benavidez for second-round technical knockout

%MINIFYHTML9e8802dbf393ac6c9b3c8f373389785011% %MINIFYHTML9e8802dbf393ac6c9b3c8f373389785012%

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo exchanged fireworks in a first round of action on Saturday.

Then came an involuntary blow of the heads in the second round. Seconds later, his fight was over.

Benavidez immediately drew blood from the head of the crash, and Figueiredo took advantage by pressing the action. He shook Benavidez with a punishing right hand that dropped "Joe Jitsu,quot; on the carpet with a thud. A few punches later, the referee intervened to give Figueiredo a second-round TKO at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

At the beginning of the first round, Benavidez survived an arm attempt and then retaliated by throwing everything in his power while doing everything possible to take the frame. That fiery exit made the accidental head clash even more unfortunate because it was clear that it did great harm to Benavidez.

It was a solid victory for Figueiredo, but also a tough defeat for Benavidez, to say the least.

Co-star event: Felicia Spencer flattens Zarah Fairn in first-round TKO; women's feather weights

Absolutely wild. Spencer caught Fairn in a ground attack and then unloaded it with a barrage of blows that lasted too long before the referee finished it. Just like that, Spencer responded to Megan Anderson's first-round TKO from the beginning of the card to increase her chances of receiving a chance against featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. That said, "The Lioness,quot; is ready for any fighter.