Tyler Cameron is struggling to deal with his mother's supposed health

Us magazine recently reported that Tyler Cameron is struggling emotionally after news of his mother's health problems. Earlier this week it was reported that his mother, Andrea Cameron, was going through difficult times, although the details were not disclosed.

A source who spoke with Us Magazine explained that the reality star was "devastated, naturally," because Cameron is very close to his mother. February 27 High school alum shared the news of an emergency situation.

As a result of the family emergency, as he described it, Tyler had to cancel an appearance in Good Morning America. "Please pray for my mother and my family," the reality star added. In addition, Cameron's brother requested support in social networks.

Tyler fans first met him during season 15 of High school when he competed for Hannah Brown's heart. During the dating episodes in the hometown of July 2019, his family praised him for the way he helped Jeff Cameron, Tyler's father, through his fear of health.

Cameron told his father at that time that the hardest part of getting sick was when his father had to sign an exemption for surgery. Cameron went on to say that he wanted his father to live so he could see his wife, children and his family in the future.

Brown, 25, questioned the reality star's intentions during the appointment, but his brother was more than willing to defend Tyler's honor, especially because of the way he supported his father when he was ill. Ryan said Tyler ran his father's business while he was in the hospital and also helped his mother cope with it.

Ryan revealed that the near-death experience of his father "completely changed,quot; his personality and spirit. In another episode, Tyler also revealed that his parents divorced earlier in life. The reality star claimed that they turned more than each other.

Cameron has also been in the media for his brief adventure with Gigi Hadid. The two separated since then, although both insisted that their romance was platonic from the beginning.



