Two new companies open with ribbon cutting ceremonies in North Beach – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin and other community leaders celebrated the opening of the Il Cilentano restaurant and the relocation of North Beach Gyros, both in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue.

Authorities said the openings create 21 new businesses that have opened in North Beach over the past year. Peskin's attendees say the numbers come from the North Beach Business Association, as well as a community-led survey of businesses throughout the city. It is not clear how many companies closed during that period.

%MINIFYHTML084711e8072c8097c1067818b63502f111% %MINIFYHTML084711e8072c8097c1067818b63502f112%

"I am delighted to see these restaurants open in one of the most beautiful corridors in the city, and I hope the community goes out to support them," said District 3 supervisor Aaron Peskin. "It is further proof that when good owners such as Ron Fong and new businesses approach the table, the entire neighborhood is successful."

Peskin said that just a year ago he had asked the owners to do a better job to reopen the empty shop windows. He promoted Proposition D, a tax on vacant shop windows found on Tuesday's ballot, an effort to force homeowners to open vacant buildings more quickly.

The supervisor has also introduced legislation this week that would speed up the planning process.

The legislation, called permit rationalization, would force the San Francisco planning department to approve new businesses within a certain period of time. If the planning department does not meet the deadline, the small business would recover its full planning request fee. It also halves the application fee for small businesses.