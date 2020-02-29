Two minors stole a large unoccupied truck, causing intentional damage to Minneapolis – Up News Info

Two 15-year-old children stole a large van in Minneapolis that was operational and unoccupied on Friday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, two children stole a vehicle, barely smaller than the size of a truck, at approximately 10:20 a.m., near the Hennepin County Medical Center area.

Police spokesman John Elder said the boys drove recklessly and at high speeds through the five minneapolis enclosures, intentionally hitting other cars and causing property damage. Police say the boys had no formal training to operate the vehicle.

%MINIFYHTML591c8dd6bff3d8f8297cfe082c48cc0e11% %MINIFYHTML591c8dd6bff3d8f8297cfe082c48cc0e12%

"We are more than fortunate that this vehicle has not been in contact with any other busy vehicle," said Elder. "If this vehicle, at the speed I was driving at times, collided with other cars that were occupied, I have no doubt that we would have had great bodily harm or death."

The two boys were finally seen by the Minneapolis Police Department near the intersection of 47th and Nicollet in southern Minneapolis. When the agents tried to stop the car, the boys accelerated and tried to turn before rolling the truck on its side.

Elder says the accident happened near a high school and a playground, no one was injured. The two boys were removed from the vehicle without injuries and recruited into the Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of car theft, property damage and blows and leaks.

Elder emphasized the increase in car thefts this year: in the first 20 days of the year, Minneapolis police saw an average of 13 car thefts per day. At this time, Elder says they have seen an increase of 17 car thefts per day and warns the public not to leave vehicles running with keys.