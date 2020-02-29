Turkey publishes video of the missile attack on Pantsir-S1 in Syria – Defense Blog

Turkish media released Unique images show that Turkey's armed drone system destroyed a combined system of Pantsir-S1 self-propelled armed missiles during its attack on Syrian Arab army targets on Friday near Idlib.

In the video, you can see a seemingly active Pantsir system mounted on his 8 × 8 truck sitting peacefully while the Turkish ammunition is launched towards him.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) carried out air strikes against elements of the Assad regime in Idlib, in northwestern Syria, early Friday.

Turkish authorities reported that during the air strikes five Syrian helicopters, 23 armored vehicles, 23 artillery pieces, a Buk-M1-2 medium-range land-to-air missile system and a Pantsir point defense air defense system were destroyed. -S1.

Turkey launches deadly airstrikes against Syrian forces after more than three dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian government forces near Idlib.

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Idlib of Syria on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported.

Turkey is one of the main sponsors of the Syrian opposition, while Russia has been providing military support to the week-long Syrian government offensive in Idlib that has displaced some 950,000 people and has left hundreds of civilians dead.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, Syrian regime forces have been fighting since the beginning of the year to recover the Aleppo camp and parts of neighboring Idlib, the last stronghold of the opposition in the country. The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing to the border with Turkey in the largest individual displacement of the nine-year war.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to convert Idlib into a de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then, since the ceasefire is still violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to some intense attacks.