Trump tries to blame it as a virus outbreak shakes the markets

WASHINGTON (AP) – As world markets plummeted amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump and his allies pulled out of a family playbook on Friday and blamed others for the fall. It is a challenging sale for a president who has whipped his fate on Wall Street like no other.

The president's team responded to the biggest sale of Wall Street for a week in more than a decade with a diversion strategy, minimizing the threat and enthusiastically distributing responsibility towards Democrats, the media and entrenched government bureaucracy.

Trump tweeted that "Democrats who do nothing,quot; had wasted their time in political trial and "anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad,quot; while defending its own response, which many Democrats have considered slow and scattered.

In a political rally on Friday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, Trump said the Democratic complaints about his handling of the coronavirus threat are "his new hoax," echoing similar previous complaints from the president about the investigation of Russia and its political judgment.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called Trump's language "absolutely dangerous."

"It's all about him," Biden said during a visit to a polling station in Greenville, South Carolina, after it opened for the Democratic presidential primaries on Saturday. "I know he is a stable genius, but what he says is ridiculous."

Some of Trump's closest allies amplified that message and accused the administration's perceived enemies of exaggerating the threat posed by the virus, which has killed more than 2,800 people, most of them in China, where it originated.

"The flu kills people," said White House interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual meeting for conservative activists. “This is not Ebola. It is not SARS. It is not MERS. It is not a death sentence. It's not the same as the Ebola crisis. "

Mulvaney went on to accuse the media of giving little importance to the administration's efforts to fight the virus, that is, to ban the entry of most foreigners who had visited China recently, in favor of focusing on negative stories about Trump

"Why didn't you find out? What was going on four or five weeks ago? Accusation, that's all the press wanted to talk about," Mulvaney said. “The reason you pay so much attention today is because they think this will be what will bring the president down. That's what all this is about ".

Travel restrictions were widely covered in the media.

Donald Trump Jr. embraced another unfounded conspiracy theory, claiming without evidence that the Democrats were supporting the death of the people.

"For them to take a pandemic and seemingly expecting it to come here and kill millions of people so they can end Donald Trump's winning streak is a new level of illness," said the president's eldest son in "Fox and Friends ".

The comment provoked an immediate reprimand from the Democrats, including representative John Garamendi of California, who said Trump Jr. should stay a distance after the "totally outrageous,quot; comment because "there would be a serious altercation."

The president has been consumed by the impact of the virus on Wall Street, responding to attendees with questions about markets and supply chains, according to three White House officials and Republicans near the west wing. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Despite the fact that the White House has bounced from the scandal to the controversy and the storm in the last three years, including the impeachment of the president, the nation's economy has worked constantly, giving Republicans reasons to stay with the president and increasing Trump's chances of reelection.

While Trump continues to rely on the economy, citing low numbers of unemployment and growth in GDP, he has told confidants that a recession or slowdown would be dangerous for his presidency. His reelection campaign has built much of his messages around a strong economy, and he fears becoming vulnerable to attacks on that front.

This week's relentless mass sale has demonstrated the lack of authority Trump has over the stock market, which undermines his previous claims to voters in speeches and tweets that repeated gains reflect his leadership.

Instead, the Trump administration's words and actions have inspired little confidence among investors who are dealing with the costs and interruptions of the actions necessary to contain the virus that causes COVID-19. Investors have felt too scared to reach out and, in the language of traders, catch the knife that has been the US stock exchange. UU.

"We are seeing a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus," 2020 Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "and the Trump administration is ruining all aspects of this crisis."

The Dow Jones industrial average has suffered a sharp decline since Monday. And although it could certainly recover, the risk is that lower actions can affect the economy and affect consumer confidence and make household spending decrease as Trump increases his reelection efforts. This setback could further affect the demand for manufactured products.

"Consumer confidence can decrease, and consumers can postpone the purchase of important items such as cars and appliances," said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, an insurer that provides financial services to credit unions.

The appearance in the Trump White House meeting room this week did little to reassure investors. The administration tried to stabilize the markets again on Friday with reassuring words from Larry Kudlow, one of Trump's top economic advisors. Kudlow said he believed the markets had gone "too far,quot; in their liquidation and would soon recover.

"I don't think anyone should panic right now," Kudlow said. "We are going to stay on track in our policies: tax cuts and deregulation and energy and commerce. And it worked, and the economy is solid."

There seemed to be little that the White House could do to reverse the slip.

The president added fuel to the nation's economic growth with his tax cuts in 2017, and the resulting deficit spending caused economic growth to accelerate in 2018. But growth slowed in 2019, and analysts expect further deceleration this year. .

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.