Trump elects Ratcliffe as chief intelligence chief, again | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, once again elected Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as the nation's chief intelligence officer.

Trump, who announced the move on Twitter on Friday, nominated Ratcliffe for the first time, a fierce defender of the president, last year but withdrew the nomination amid questions about Ratcliffe's lack of experience and the possible adornment of the curriculum vitae.

The move comes when Trump faces increasing criticism among Democrats for firing a wave of White House employees from the US national security community. UU., Which were perceived as critical of him.

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRattcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) as Director of National Intelligence," Trump tweeted. "I would have completed the process before, but John wanted to wait until after the IG Report is over."

It was not clear to which report Trump was referring. Ratcliffe's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"John is an exceptional man of great talent," Trump tweeted.

His announcement prompted a warm response from Richard Burr, Republican president of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who said he hoped "to receive the official nomination of Congressman Ratcliffe and mark the beginning of the regular Senate order."

Democrats opposed, and minority leader Chuck Schumer called for a rapid bipartisan rejection of Ratcliffe as supervisor of the 17 agencies that make up the US intelligence community.

"The last time this nomination was unsuccessful, serious bipartisan questions were raised about the background and qualifications of Rep. Ratcliffe," Mark Warner, the chief Democrat in the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement. "It's hard for me to see that something new has happened to change that."

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said the president ignored "many serious concerns,quot; about Ratcliffe and that intelligence should never be guided by partisanship or politics.

"Unfortunately, Congressman Ratcliffe has shown unacceptable acceptance of conspiracy theories and a clear lack of respect and distrust of our law enforcement officers and intelligence patriots who disqualify him to lead the US intelligence community," he said. Pelosi in a statement.

Ratcliffe, who has represented a Texas congressional district since 2015 and is a member of the House's intelligence and judiciary committees, was an open defender of the president during procedures led by Democrats that resulted in Trump's impeachment the year passed on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump this month.

Trump first nominated Ratcliffe to be the director of national intelligence (DNI) on July 28, 2019, to succeed Dan Coats, a former Republican senator with whom Trump faced for assessments involving Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The media, including Reuters, reported concerns that Ratcliffe exaggerated his anti-terrorism experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

In a press release dated February 25, 2015, Ratcliffe said he had "convicted individuals,quot; in the prosecution of a charity that channeled money to Hamas, the Palestinian armed group on the US list of foreign "terrorist organizations."

Three defense lawyers said they did not remember their participation in the case.

Trump withdrew the nomination on August 2 last year, and Ratcliffe said he didn't want a "national security and partisan intelligence debate around my nomination, even if it's false."

Earlier this month, Trump appointed Richard Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany and a loyal Trump loyalist, such as the interim DNI, which does not require Senate approval.

The revival of the Texas congressman nomination allows Grenell to remain as interim ID while the Senate considers Ratcliffe. Grenell merely served until March 11 on a temporary basis unless Trump resorted to a full-time replacement.

The president appointed Grenell to replace Joseph Mcguire, who also served as an actor, after an assistant to former Navy admiral and intelligence veteran informed the House Intelligence Committee about Russia's attempts to interfere in the presidential race of 2020.