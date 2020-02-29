Trump and religion: & # 39; A battle of heresy versus Christian truth & # 39; | Christendom

%MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd411% %MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd412%

In the middle of the US presidential race UU. In 2020, President Donald Trump continues to enjoy overwhelming support from white evangelical Christian voters, and a recent poll found that 75 percent approve the president.

While Trump says that "no president has done what I did for evangelicals, or religion itself," Reverend William Barber He believes that the evangelicals who support him are not an accurate representation of what it really means to be an evangelical.

%MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd413% %MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd414%

"What we see is a kind of false religion, a distorted moral narrative, where evangelicalism has been kidnapped," said Barber.

%MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd415% %MINIFYHTML0914c87fc7a89371c2afca03a02d1fd416%

According to Barber, evangelicals should focus on helping the most vulnerable members of society and addressing problems such as poverty.

"If you are an evangelical Christian, your public policy is not driven by a Republican Party or a Democratic Party, a concept of the left or a concept of the right … It is driven by Jesus and what Jesus defended on social issues of his time . "

The Census Bureau reports that in 2017, 39.7 million Americans lived below the poverty line. According to the Campaign of the Poor, where Barber serves as co-president, when those results expand to include people considered "low-income," the number of poor Americans increases to 140 million, or almost 40 percent of the population.

"Christianity says that the most important thing is how the poor, children, women, the sick and the least are treated. And in all those aspects, Trump has failed," Barber said.

The Campaign of the Poor: A National Call for Moral Reactivation, is working to revitalize the progress of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's poor in Washington 50 years later.

"We believe in our campaign, we have a moment in history where we can really work to change it and it doesn't take much. Two, three, four percent change in many of these states could fundamentally change the political calculus," Barber said. . he pointed.

This week's special interview is with Reverend William Barber, co-president of the Campaign for the Poor and president of the Gap nonprofit repairers.

Source: Al Jazeera News