Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner get back together officially: see the photos

%MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee411% %MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee412%

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are officially back together. Many people had assumed the same due to the fact that they were seen continuously together. In addition to spending time together at the Stormi Collection makeup party, as well as at their two-year-old daughter's birthday party, the couple was seen last weekend on an excursion with Stormi where they ended up having ice cream together. It seemed that the exs spent a lot of time together and now everyone knows why! In addition to the signs that they were together again, simply based on how friendly the former are, there were other clues in Kylie's social media posts.

First, he tagged Travis Scott in a series of photos that showed Stormi Webster looking adorable in a black Calabassas top and leggings, while carrying a Alexander Wang wallet and wearing gold earrings.

%MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee413% %MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee414%

In Kylie's next post, after Stormi's photo slideshow, Kylie flew in a private jet while carrying a purple Porosus Crocodile Lisse Birkin Hermes bag that sells for around $ 45,000 and on her feet, she wore SB shoes Dunk Low Travis Scott x Nike!

%MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee415% %MINIFYHTMLf7d6df77852637d9fb41807290186ee416%

Fans quickly pointed out that she was unlikely to wear Travis's shoes if they weren't together again. And Kylie isn't the only one who thinks she has met her ex-rumor says that Khloe and Tristan have been back together for months and keep it a secret.

So what is the confirmation that Kylie has given showing that they are back together? It's in Kylie's story on Instagram! On Friday, about three months after announcing that the couple had separated, Kylie shared three old 2017 photos of her and Travis Scott that show a lot of love and affection. She captioned the photos with "It's a state of mind!"

You can see those photos, video sequences and more shots of Travis and Kylie together in the following video player.

What do you think of the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together? Are you happy for Stormi Webster that your family unit is again intact?

Ad

Did you suspect they had already met?



Post views:

0 0