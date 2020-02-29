Trader Joe founder Joe Coulumbe died at 89 – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Trader Joe's founder, Joe Coulombe, died Friday night at his home in Pasadena.

His son Joe Junior told Pasadena Star News that his father was a Renaissance man, that he was a leading business leader and a unique thinker. The San Diego native opened his first homonymous market on Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena in 1967.

%MINIFYHTMLe3ec429a56ce344ed713ea5e7597389613% %MINIFYHTMLe3ec429a56ce344ed713ea5e7597389614%

Since then, it has become a chain of more than 500 stores in 40 states. In his last years, the Stanford University student became a philanthropist, painter and food and wine commentator.

%MINIFYHTMLe3ec429a56ce344ed713ea5e7597389615% %MINIFYHTMLe3ec429a56ce344ed713ea5e7597389616%

Coulombe is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren. He was 89 years old.