Toronto Raptors fall to Charlotte Hornets at home | NBA News

For the first time in more than two months, the Toronto Raptors are on a losing streak.

Terry Rozier hit a tie-free throw with 2.1 seconds left when the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96 on Friday night, giving the Raptors their second straight loss and only the third in 20 games.

Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter when the Hornets won their second straight game and beat Toronto for the third time in 10 games.

"It is probably one of our best victories of the season," Hornets coach James Borrego said of beating defending champions on their local court. "They are a fantastic team, a well trained team, they know what they are doing. It was a great victory for us."

Rozier scored 18 points, Miles Bridges had 17 and P.J. Washington 15, as the five holders of the Hornets ended up in double figures.















1:23



Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets trip to the Toronto Raptors in NBA Week 19



They have a great group, "Rozier said of the Raptors." We simply dig deep and stay with him and take him out. "

Charlotte won five of seven after losing 13 of the previous 14.

"We are heading in the right direction. Our young people are growing," Biyombo said.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, Norman Powell returned from an injury to score 22 and Kyle Lowry had 21 for the Raptors.

















0:13



Donovan Mitchell wouldn't let anyone get in his way while activating the beast mode against the Wizards



Toronto, which lost 108-97 to Milwaukee, the NBA leader, on Tuesday, lost consecutive games for the first time since losing in Indiana on December 23 and at Boston's home on Christmas Day.

"We just didn't have the full effort tonight," Lowry said. "It hurts. You never want to lose but you have to grow from that, you have to learn from that."

It is only the fourth time this season that defending champions have lost consecutive games. Toronto lost three in a row between December 3 and 8, losing at home to Miami and Houston before a defeat in Philadelphia.

















0:13



Trae Young played a quick pass without looking to set up Jeff Teague for an easy tray



Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was left out due to pain in his left shoulder, while forward Serge Ibaka was inactive due to pain in his left knee.

Powell returned to the starting line-up after missing nine games due to a broken finger in his left hand. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started with Ibaka and committed a foul with four points. Hollis-Jefferson failed six of the eight field goal attempts but had nine rebounds.

With a 73-66 drop in three quarters, Toronto took its first lead of the second half with Lowry's triple with 2:29 remaining. Lowry's big shot came after the Raptors grabbed the rebound in the failed free kick of their All-Star guard.

















2:53



Check out the top ten plays on Friday night in the NBA



Rozier responded with a 3, and Graham did one of the two on the line to push Charlotte's lead to 93-90. Lowry reconnected from the deep to tie him, then scored on a driving tray to give the Raptors a 95-93 lead with 1:14 remaining.

Bridges hit a 3 for the Hornets, but Lowry tied it again by making the second of two free throws.

After a missed shot by Graham, Toronto had two chances to break the tie, but Powell and Lowry failed, giving the Hornets the ball with 2.1 seconds to play. Hollis-Jefferson committed a foul to Rozier before the ball went into the area, and the Hornets guard broke the tie by throwing a free kick.

Charlotte kept the ball and Siakam committed a foul to Graham, who made both push the lead to 99-96 with 1.2 seconds remaining. Powell's shot attempt bounced off the edge of the doorbell.

He fell 25-23 after one, Toronto lost 13 of his first 15 field goal attempts in the second and shot a sad 6 to 27 in the fourth. Charlotte led 52-41 at halftime.

"We have to be a little better offensively," said Lowry. "I think we got excellent shots, we just lost a lot."