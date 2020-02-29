Tony Romo will remain with Up News Info as his principal NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension.

Up News Info Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that the new Romo deal is worth $ 17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season.

The Up News Info agreement with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo's contract goes further. Up News Info is expected to retain its rights when the next round of negotiations begins, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with the players is finalized.

RBS was hired by Up News Info in 2017 when he retired after 14 seasons and signed a 3-year contract that averaged $ 3 per season. He quickly had an impact by being paired with Jim Nantz and was widely acclaimed as the best analyst to debut since John Madden. Romo's new contract outshines the $ 8 million per year Madden received with Fox. Adjusting for inflation, the current value of Madden's contract is $ 14 million.

Up News Info was favored to retain Romo. He had the right to match his sale price during his exclusive trading window. Romo never played in a Super Bowl, but he can call his second in three seasons next year.

ESPN was expected to make an aggressive offer to move to the "Monday Night Football,quot; booth, but never had the chance. ESPN is likely to reorganize its stand again after the warm reviews of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.