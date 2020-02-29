Tommy Fleetwood takes the lead of the Honda Classic with an excellent finish | Golf news

Watch the final round of the Honda Classic live at Sky Sports Golf starting at 6 p.m. Sunday

















Tommy Fleetwood admitted that "he couldn't ask for much more,quot; after taking the lead after three rounds in the Honda Classic

Tommy Fleetwood produced an excellent finish to get a shot lead after the third round of the Honda Classic in Florida.

The 29-year-old, who is looking for an inaugural victory at the PGA Tour, made four of the final six holes at the PGA National for a three below 67 on a day of wear and tear on the design of the Test Champion Field he threw only 11 rounds below par.

The Fleetwood round raised it to five below 205 after 54 holes and led a strong English challenge with Lee Westwood and Luke Donald sharing third place in three below after scoring 71 for one.

Tommy Fleetwood's excellent start was the key to his 67

The American Brendan Steele, who led one during the night, also loaded a 71 to sit one behind Fleetwood at four low on a day when no player in the last five twosomes broke the pair.

Daniel Berger of the United States (69), South African Charl Schwartzel (70) and South Korean Sungjae Im (70) share fifth place with two minors.

Fleetwood, who started on day three from the tip, stopped the first four holes before scoring his first birdie in the fifth fifth pair after hitting his five-foot kick.

He lost a bogey in the seventh with a birdie in the ninth par four thanks to an excellent approach shot, but followed another bogey in the 10 before discovering his pace in the last nine.

Fleetwood had never before led a PGA Tour tournament after 54 holes

The world number 12 rolled on a 14 foot footer to birdie the 13 and then was on target from 45 feet for another gain on 14 before encountering sand problems while bogeyed on 15.

Another sensational 48-foot ranger saw Fleetwood the little bird par-17 in 17th place to share the lead with Westwood and he was in the front thanks to a little bird in par-pair 18 after finding the green comfortably in two.

Fleetwood's 67 was surpassed by a single player, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, whose four below 66 raised him to a tie for the eighth in one below.

Lee Westwood fought to circumvent the PGA National on Saturday

Westwood took the lead when he made birdie on the 12th, after mixing three bogeys with two birdies in the initial seven holes, and then lost a couple of reasonable opportunities to extend his lead before a bogey in the 16th saw him lose his rhythm. , and then stopped the last two holes for a 71.

Donald struggled to find a street all day, but, despite that, he managed not to drop a shot in the first nine with a birdie in the sixth, keeping him among those who set the pace.

Luke Donald will play with Westwood for the second consecutive day on Sunday

However, it was a different story in the last nine days, since the bogeys on days 10, 11 and 15 proved to be expensive, although he managed to save a birdie in the 18 for a 71 won with effort and, along with his veteran partner Westwood, stay firmly in containment.

Tom Lewis, the joint leader of the first round, and Ian Poulter complete the remaining English challenge and the couple has two in the following rounds of 71 and 72 respectively.

The open champion, Shane Lowry, is one ahead of them after a disappointing final for the Irishman who saw him bogey on 17 and 18 for a triple of 73 that also included a double bogey five in the fifth after he found water.

2:07 The American Grayson Murray speaks to us through his hole in one in the 17th hole of the Honda Classic, which attracted great applause from the crowd. The American Grayson Murray speaks to us through his hole in one in the 17th hole of the Honda Classic, which attracted great applause from the crowd.

Meanwhile, American Grayson Murray provided one of the best moments of the day with a hole in one on the 17th, to the delight of the grandstands filled around the hole. He is one more for the tournament after signing for a 70.