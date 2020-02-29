Tommy Fleetwood aims for the first victory of the PGA Tour in Honda Classic | Golf news





Tommy Fleetwood has won five times on the European Tour

%MINIFYHTML03aaa30c6d1647d0b317bd84e6c4096c11% %MINIFYHTML03aaa30c6d1647d0b317bd84e6c4096c12%

Tommy Fleetwood expects to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour in the Honda Classic on Sunday after taking a shot advantage after the third round.

The 29-year-old climbed to the top of the leaderboard in the difficult design of Champion Course in PGA National with a three below 67 thanks to an excellent placement, particularly in the last nine where he made birdie in four of the Six final holes.

Fleetwood will begin the final round of the first round of American Brendan Steele in five below, with fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood and Luke Donald also firmly in dispute to end their long victory droughts on the PGA Tour in three below after shooting 71s on Saturday. .

"It would be a victory on a great golf course, a difficult golf course, and I think if you're going to win around here, you're proving you're a complete golfer," Fleetwood said.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

"I am looking forward to the challenge. Tomorrow I will wake up with the possibility of winning my first PGA Tour event, and I am really excited."

"It's probably another step in my career, but I'm not going to lie and say, I really don't mind winning in the United States. Of course I do. I want to win everywhere I play, and the PGA Tour is sure one of those places where I haven't done it yet

"It is a good opportunity for me, and if it does not happen, I hope it will happen again in the future. I must continue to play good golf and improve and continue giving me opportunities, and eventually I will. Get one and, hopefully, with your fingers crossed, plan A is to win tomorrow, but if not, we will go to plan B and return next week. "

Fleetwood mixed six birdies with three bogeys on Saturday

Fleetwood, who had never led a PGA Tour tournament after 54 holes, was one of the only 11 players to reach the level on a defection day.

"(It was) very, very hard on a day when I didn't start particularly by hitting very well. I made some good pairs. It was a bit complicated, and one thing you have to realize is that your friend," he added.

"People do birdies out there, and it's easy to look at the leaderboard and see it come and go, but at the end of the day, if you make pairs, you're not hurting yourself. I just got it up and running a little last nine, and happy to see some putts. "

Luke Donald will play alongside Lee Westwood in the final round

Donald, 42, won five PGA Tour events, including this one in Mirasol in 2006, but the last of his victories came back in 2012.

"(I'm) proud to be in containment," he said. "He has spent a little time here on the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to have a chance."

"I struggled a bit from the tee today and I was really playing a good defense. But it's a difficult golf course, and you have to be patient out there. I knew I was just making a few pairs and trying to pick up a couple of birdies. I would still be there or there, and that's how it worked. I feel like I'm right where I want to be. "