Tom Steyer leaves the presidential race

Billionaire Tom Steyer left the presidential race after he finished Saturday behind Joe Biden in South Carolina. "Honestly, I can't see a path on which I can win the presidency," Steyer told his supporters during a night party in Columbia, South Carolina, adding that he would continue to support the root causes.

"This has been a great experience. I don't regret anything," Steyer said.

Steyer invested heavily in the state of Palmetto, built a campaign infrastructure and spent more than $ 17 million on ads there. He had the most staff in South Carolina, with 102 employees, and spent 23 days campaigning in the state.

Prior to elementary school, Steyer's efforts seemed to work, as surveys in the pre-primary period placed him in third place behind Biden and Sanders. But he failed to win delegates in the other three early voting states, Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Up News Info New projects in which Biden will win the South Carolina primary and exit interviews indicated that he had a great advantage.

According to the results of the Up News Info News exit polls, Steyer voters in South Carolina have a significantly stronger affinity for Biden than for Sanders. Among Steyer voters, 71% have a favorable opinion of Biden, but only 43% have a favorable impression of Sanders.

The billionaire philanthropist was one of the first to request the impeachment of President Trump and has been one of the loudest in sounding the alarm about climate change.

Steyer promised to support the Democratic presidential candidate, saying that any Democrat is "a million times better than,quot; Mr. Trump. He also criticized South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, calling it "disaster for the people here."

"When the Lord closes a door, he opens a window," Steyer said Saturday night. "I will find that window and drag it with you, I promise."

Grace Segers contributed to this report.