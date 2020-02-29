Tiny Harris publicly proclaims her love for King Harris: watch her video

Tiny Harris posted a video with her and T.I.'s son, King Harris. She is declaring her love for him, and Tiny also made sure to tell her fans that she will always support him. Watch the video he shared on his social media account below.

‘My whole world here @ the_next_king10 my twin twin! Clearly, he believes he has grown up now. I see olFollow my baby's tik knock 😩 # MyProtector # 2 #MySweetestChild # KingOfMy❤️ #MyRockStar #IThankGodEverydayForHim #HeWasBornWitIt # IForeverGotHisBackNHe❤T😘Very ine❤️.

Someone said: "I always knew that King was going to be a KING,quot; #wewatchedhimgrowup ", and a follower published this:" Yes, he is your twin and also looks like your brother. #Mamawsbaby. "

Another commenter wrote: "I feel that every label in this post … those are exactly my feelings for my son," and someone else said: "Your twin,quot; has really grown. Very handsome, I love the family bond that you all have. "

A fan posted: & # 39; @majorgirl something about a mother and son that the bond hit differently 😍😍 & # 39; and another follower wrote: & # 39; We, as mothers, love all our children equally, but we all have that which is our twin flame & # 39; # momofthree. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘You have a great blessing. @majorgirl, you are a true supermam, "and another follower posted this:" A whole twin! I can not see it. The same face of your young days of Xscape. "

Recently, Tiny also shared a couple of videos showing her and T.I.'s girl, Heiress Harris, dancing. She is the cutest girl.

You can remember that Heiress was the star who stole the show recently once again during an important event.

The famous family attended the NAACP Image Awards, and she was as cute as ever. More than that, the pretty girl stole the spotlight once again along with her new best friend, Rihanna.

Fans praised RiRi and Heiress in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.



