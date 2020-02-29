Tiny Harris praises her doctor, Jackie Walters: see her sweet message and see Tip's wife hitting an enemy

Tiny Harris surprised her fans with a new post on her social media account. She praises her doctor, Jackie Walters, and also shared a photo in which she is together with Dr. Oz.

‘Don't play with my doctor! @therealdrjackie is a great time now! From childbirth to babies, to television shows, to be an author now. Not to mention that she's just fine! Support my doctor / friend / family and get your new book. Queen V … Everything about the vagina! She has a couple of her patients in her book with name changes and my name is Coochiechondriac conoce she knows her patients! Follow his link and click on his biography to get this book with everything we need to know about The Vagina #ILoveMyDoc #MarriedToMedicine #DrOzShow #TheQueenV 👑❤️🙌🏽 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Tiny also hit an enemy. Here is a person's hate comment: "I'm sorry, but I don't like Jackie, it has changed too much, it is false now that I am not going to buy her books."

Tiny said, "I'm not a fake farce about her and I would appreciate it if you didn't come here talking about my people. You don't need to like it, but keep it to yourself … Respectfully! I love your period!"

Another follower said: ‘Yes, because I also love @therealdrjackie. She is silly and we need to celebrate the women's period. 💯😘 ’

Someone else posted: ‘Congratulations to Dr., Author, Wife, Sister, Daughter, Friend and Exceptional Lady for all their achievements. You are simply the best Dr. Jackie. "

One commenter wrote: "I don't know Dr. Jackie personally; however, she is beautiful, intelligent, successful and I respect her very much."

Another follower told Tip's wife: "@majorgirl, thanks for sharing this. I will receive the book. It's always good to know your body, especially as a woman!"

Previously, Tiny posted a video with her and T.I.'s son, King Harris.

Ad

She is declaring her love for him, and Tiny also made sure to tell her fans that she will always support him.



Post views:

0 0