Tim Cook: This is what makes Apple's CEO optimistic about the coronavirus in China – Latest news

San Francisco: optimistic that China is slowly controlling the coronavirus outbreak, Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted that factories in China that manufacture their devices could open soon.

"It seems to me that China is controlling the coronavirus. I mean look at the numbers, they are going down day by day. And that's why I'm very optimistic," Cook told Fox Business on Thursday.



"On the supplier side, we have suppliers, you know, the iPhone is built all over the world. We have key components that come from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on," he said. It was quoted as saying.

Apple has started reopening its retail stores in China and, according to the company's Chinese regional website, 29 of the 42 stores were open Monday.

The company previously warned that the coronavirus outbreak will affect its business in the quarter from January to March, as the global iPhone supply will be temporarily limited.

In addition, in an update for investors, the tech giant said it no longer expects to comply with the revenue guide it provided last month for the next quarter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the coronavirus outbreak has reached a "turning point,quot; and has a "pandemic potential,quot; as the number of victims in China, the country of origin of the deadly disease, increased at 2,788 on Friday.