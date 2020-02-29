Tim Cook talks about how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Apple's business – BGR

With researchers and medical professionals still working hard to contain the spread of the coronavirus, technology companies with a strong manufacturing presence in China have been feeling the pressure. Apple shares, for example, have plummeted dramatically in recent days, and the shares have fallen by more than 50 points since last week.

In the light of the coronavirus, Apple issued a press release earlier this month stating that investors should anticipate lower than expected earnings for the quarter due to the closure of stores in China and the slowdown in production. In fact, there have been some rumors that the supply of the iPhone 12 could be limited at launch later this year.

More recently, Tim Cook sat down for an interview with Susan Li of the FOX Business Network and touched on a variety of topics, including the App Store and, of course, the continued impact of the coronavirus on Apple's business.

Regarding the App Store, Cook said Apple has paid more than $ 155 billion to developers since it opened the App Store almost 12 years ago, a considerable figure to say the least.

Regarding the coronavirus, Cook said the following:

Well, first, let me say it again, because I think it is very important in an environment where people are trying to improve and health professionals are putting their well-being at risk to help people improve, that we are human . beings first and business leaders second. And that, that's my philosophy and people are number one. In terms of our business, this is what we are saying to give you an idea of ​​what is happening on the ground if we have closed: I will talk first about the stores. We had closed stores, all our stores. Now we have reopened the vast majority of them. And so we were able to establish the necessary conditions to reopen the store. We have reopened the vast majority of them, more than 80 percent.

That said, many of the open stores continue to operate at less than full capacity. Cook, however, hinted that stores may return to normal business hours soon.

As for Apple's manufacturing partners in China, Cook said:

When we look at the parts that are made in China, we have reopened the factories. Then, the factories were able to overcome the conditions to reopen. They are reopening. They are also on the ramp. And then I think of this as a kind of third phase to return to normal. And we are in phase three of ramp mode -. And I, things are going more or less as we think they would go there in terms of bringing things back. And so it will be, it will take some time, but in general I think this is a temporary condition, no, not a long-term kind of thing. You know, Apple is fundamentally strong, and that's how it is, that's how I see it.

By the way, with Apple's shares low as much as they are, Cook mentioned that the company continues to participate in share repurchases as part of its Capital Return Program.

As for the potential that Apple could try to significantly change its manufacturing to countries outside of China, Cook said that China's appeal is not just about cost, but also about the quality of work. The full video of Cook's interview can be seen on the Fox Business website.

